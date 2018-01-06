Richard Hammond Destroys McLaren 720S Buy Fueling it With Water

After his second near-death experience behind, the wheel of the now famous Rimac electric supercar,
Richard Hammond has fresh car problems... supercar problems.
In the latest episode, Hammond had to drive two different examples of the McLaren 720S. That doesn't sound like a bad thing until you learn what happened to the first one. Somehow, he managed to fill the tank of the budget hypercar with the wrong stuff. No, not diesel, but water.
His mistake was uncovered on the show's "Nigel" awards, where the 47-year-old presenter received a big water cooler bottle. Hammond accepted criticism with his usual charm.
The presenter admitted his mistake and said the following: "It was running low on fuel and rather than take it off to a petrol station which is miles away, I filled it from one of the jerry cans."
Unfortunately, this turned out to be full of water. Now, already, this would have been an expensive job for McLaren - removing the tank and clearing the fuel delivery system. However, Hammond didn't realize his error until, as he puts it, "the engine sort of let go."
We're not saying that the 720S is now a £200,000 writeoff. However, it will need a new engine. And it's not the only car park which Richard Hammond destroyed this year. During his time with the Ariel Nomad off-roader, he burned the clutch while attempting a drag race.
As May put it, Hammond drove only two supercars this series, and it ended badly on both occasions. Maybe he'll have better luck with the upcoming Ripsaw review. Surely, something built for the army can even run on water!