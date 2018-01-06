autoevolution
 

Richard Hammond Destroys McLaren 720S Buy Fueling it With Water

6 Jan 2018, 20:57 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May are back with the second season of the hit show The Grand Tour. However, it's not all smooth sailing.
4 photos
Richard Hammond Destroys McLaren 720S Buy Fueling it With WaterRichard Hammond Destroys McLaren 720S Buy Fueling it With WaterRichard Hammond Destroys McLaren 720S Buy Fueling it With Water
After his second near-death experience behind, the wheel of the now famous Rimac electric supercar, Richard Hammond has fresh car problems... supercar problems.

In the latest episode, Hammond had to drive two different examples of the McLaren 720S. That doesn't sound like a bad thing until you learn what happened to the first one. Somehow, he managed to fill the tank of the budget hypercar with the wrong stuff. No, not diesel, but water.

His mistake was uncovered on the show's "Nigel" awards, where the 47-year-old presenter received a big water cooler bottle. Hammond accepted criticism with his usual charm.

The presenter admitted his mistake and said the following: "It was running low on fuel and rather than take it off to a petrol station which is miles away, I filled it from one of the jerry cans."

Unfortunately, this turned out to be full of water. Now, already, this would have been an expensive job for McLaren - removing the tank and clearing the fuel delivery system. However, Hammond didn't realize his error until, as he puts it, "the engine sort of let go."

We're not saying that the 720S is now a £200,000 writeoff. However, it will need a new engine. And it's not the only car park which Richard Hammond destroyed this year. During his time with the Ariel Nomad off-roader, he burned the clutch while attempting a drag race.

As May put it, Hammond drove only two supercars this series, and it ended badly on both occasions. Maybe he'll have better luck with the upcoming Ripsaw review. Surely, something built for the army can even run on water!



McLaren 720S McLaren The Grand Tour
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
MCLAREN models:
MCLAREN SennaMCLAREN Senna ExoticMCLAREN 570S SpiderMCLAREN 570S Spider ExoticMCLAREN 720SMCLAREN 720S ExoticMCLAREN 675LT SpiderMCLAREN 675LT Spider ExoticMCLAREN 650S SpiderMCLAREN 650S Spider ExoticAll MCLAREN models  