Marlboro Wrap McLaren 570S Gets the James Hunt F1 Look

The Woking sportscar has been gifted with a wrap that pays tribute to the days when James Hunt brought F1 victories to the British marque. And while tobacco itself is not something we want to bring under the spotlights, the F1-inspired livery of this mid-engine machine is nothing short of a delight. Oh, and let's not forget the endurance racing-like headlight tint.
The design of the wrap comes from digital artist Scott Kepple, whose creations we've featured
on multiple occasions.
The racecar look is completed by the other aftermarket goodies on the British velocity tool. We're talking about a Vorsteiner 570-VX aero package, with this being dominated by a generous fixed wing.
The said developer also provided the custom shoes of the Macca, which now rides on V-SF 001 rims that come in a white finish (the wheels were powder coated).
"You’ve got to see it in person to really appreciate the attention to detail and the crazy weathering that went into this design,
" the creators of the custom project tell us.
As for the paint of this Macca, the factory finish of the supercar enjoys all the protection in the world. And that's because there's a stealth paint protection film covering the wrap, one that involves a ceramic coating. And the McLaren 570S
we have here even features a windshield protection film.
Now, it might seem like all these layers of protection are a bit of an overkill. Nevertheless, when we're dealing with velocity tools that get hooned in groups of vehicles, as, for instance, it happens during road rallies, one can never have too much protection against rocks and road debris.
Marlboro / 570 Release It’s been a long time coming, we’d like to present the Marlboro / James Hunt inspired McLaren 570-VX themed wrap. The 570s was transformed with the incredible @vorsteiner 570-VX aero kit with their new V-SF 001 wheels that we had powder coated white to give it that extra pop! We want to give a big shout out to Scott @skepple designs for the amazing wrap he helped us create. We’ve been wanting to do a weathered wrap for over a year and we needed the right vehicle and wrap to make that happen…I think we got it right! You’ve got to see it in person to really appreciate the attention to detail and the crazy weathering that went into this design. What’s your thoughts on the wrap? If you like this one, you’re going to love the one we have in mind for this years @goldrushrally GRX wrap! Of course it’s protected with @xpeltech stealth film and then coated with Glanz Ceramic Coating along with @Clearplex windshield film. #glanzcoating #glanzceramic #glanzceramiccoatings #vorsteiner #pfsoc #570vx #racelivery #wedontsmokebutourwrapsdo #ocwraps #clearplex #Vsf001
A post shared by goldRush Rally (@goldrushrally) on Jan 6, 2018 at 10:44am PST