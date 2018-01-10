Marlboro Wrap McLaren 570S Gets the James Hunt F1 Look

Marlboro / 570 Release It’s been a long time coming, we’d like to present the Marlboro / James Hunt inspired McLaren 570-VX themed wrap. The 570s was transformed with the incredible @vorsteiner 570-VX aero kit with their new V-SF 001 wheels that we had powder coated white to give it that extra pop! We want to give a big shout out to Scott @skepple designs for the amazing wrap he helped us create. We’ve been wanting to do a weathered wrap for over a year and we needed the right vehicle and wrap to make that happen…I think we got it right! You’ve got to see it in person to really appreciate the attention to detail and the crazy weathering that went into this design. What’s your thoughts on the wrap? If you like this one, you’re going to love the one we have in mind for this years @goldrushrally GRX wrap! Of course it’s protected with @xpeltech stealth film and then coated with Glanz Ceramic Coating along with @Clearplex windshield film. #glanzcoating #glanzceramic #glanzceramiccoatings #vorsteiner #pfsoc #570vx #racelivery #wedontsmokebutourwrapsdo #ocwraps #clearplex #Vsf001

