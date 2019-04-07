autoevolution

McLaren 675LT Ruined in Ridiculous Parking Lot Crash, Front End Is Torn Apart

7 Apr 2019
McLaren is more popular than ever - ever since its return to the road car market, which took place back in 2011, the British automotive producer has constantly stepped up its game. Of course, in this go-fast frenzy, there are multiple McLaren models that used to enjoy plenty of spotlight time, but are not that popular anymore. One of these is the McLaren 675LT.
Alas, the 675 Longtail has now entered our radar for the wrong kind of reason, namely a crash. No, this accident isn't the kind that involved speeding on a public road. Instead, we're talking about what seems to be a ridiculous crash.

All we have is a picture of the bruised Macca and there's no clue towards this being a Photoshop job (pixel tip to Magazin Pro Driver CZ for the image).

To be more precise, the 675 horsepower supercar seems to have run into trouble while in a closed parking lot (perhaps the owner had gone to the mall). It looks like the low nose of the Woking animal couldn't handle coming down from one floor to another, but such cases usually involve the car going too fast.

Was this the case here? Why didn't the one behind the wheel make use of the vehicle's lift system and approach the "edge" slowly? Well, these are questions that will probably remain unanswered.

Nevertheless, we can see that the front end damage is serious and it looks like this spreads way beyond the bumper - the radiators seem to have been affected.

It's always frustrating to see supercars that are design to deliver precision at high speed being ruined in such ridiculous episodes. And here's to hoping the chassis wasn't affected by the accident, so the McLaren 675 Longtail can return to the road after the required servicing attention. After all, the British automaker only built 500 units of the Coupe and just as many Spiders.
