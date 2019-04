HP

AWD

SUV

We love the modern/industrial design of their showrooms and motor show stands. However, the same cannot be said about the Cupra Ateca. This is supposed to be their foot in the door, their line in the sand, but it feels like a parts bin exercise.That's not to say it's not worth buying, but it's not wild and eventful either. I mean, an Abarth Record Monza exhaust has that Ferrari-like quality, but the hot Ateca doesn't even match a Golf R in the aural department.Regardless, let's just focus on the styling. Rather than doing our usual Photoshop mashup, we decided to share a few photos from the Instagram page of auto.cz, since they are trending in our feed. They've lined up a grey Cupra with a red Ateca FR , making it dead-easy to see the differences.Obviously, the front bumpers are different, but not radically so. The two main grilles are the same size, but with different mesh inserts, while the side intakes have been revised, with the Cupra deleting its cornering lights.The sides only show black on the roof rails, window trim and bottom sills. Meanwhile, the rear features quad exhaust for the Cupra instead of the dual setup on the FR model. Changes made to the bumper are minimal, while the trunk lid spoiler appears to be the same.The interior is not the subject of these images, but we know SEAT upgraded to Alcantara seats and tinkered with the digital dashboard, steering wheel and dashboard trim. Obviously, they could have done more but that would have boosted the price as well.The most expensive engine configuration for the Ateca FR, the 1902-liter diesel with DSG and, is about €6,000 more expensive than the Cupra. For that, you're getting a body kit, bigger wheels, better brakes and the obvious performance boost. Using the same 2.0 TSI you'll find under the hood of a Golf R, the Cupramusters 300 horsepower and gets you to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds. And if you're not satisfied with the boldness of it all, we're sure JE Design will fix this.