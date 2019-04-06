autoevolution

McLaren F1 Shooting Brake Looks Surprising, Has Massive Rear Windows

6 Apr 2019, 9:59 UTC ·
The Internet has its way of bringing certain topics back under the spotlights. And, as far as the automotive side of the world wide web is concerned, one of the hottest "reborn" topics of the moment concerns the McLaren F1. Sure, with a maximum velocity of 240 mph achieved back in 1998, the Woking animal will always be spicy, but the Internet is simply paying more attention to it this Spring than it used to do in the previous months, or maybe even years.
For instance, there was Doug DeMuro's shotgun ride in Jay Leno's F1, or the McLaren F1 rendering that portrayed the hypercar in stanced fashion (you'll find both adventures behind the link).

Well, the latter caused quite a stir and we are now back on the subject. I've brought along yet another rendering, which might be even more infuriating as far as purists are concerned.

This time around, we're looking at a McLaren F1 Shooting Brake. Coming from digital artist Yasid Oozear, this S/B doesn't look half bad, at least in our book.

And since the thing is confined to our screens, why complain about its birth?

Interestingly, while scanning through the social media reactions to the images of the McLaren F1 Shooting Brake, we noticed aficionados who agree with the said pixel wielder's choice of rendering the car, but wish a different roof line would've been chosen.

Of course, since the F1 is notoriously mid-engined, adding some extra space on top of its BMW-sourced naturally aspirated V12 wouldn't exactly burst practicality. Besides, if you want to take your dog along for the ride, keep in mind that the standard F1, if I might use that term, already comes with three seats.

P.S.: Make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below for the full eye candy experience, as the artist has prepared multiple angles for the British toy.

 

There has been a lot of butthurt following the shooting brake Pagani Huayra and Porsche 918. So here’s something to stuff in the faces of our friendly purist community. A McLaren F1 “shooting brake”. Or a WTF-1, if you will. BQ¥

A post shared by Yasid Design (@yasiddesign) on Apr 3, 2019 at 7:38am PDT

mclaren f1 McLaren shooting brake rendering pic of the day
