McLaren 600LT Spider by MSO to Debut in Geneva

22 Feb 2019, 14:56 UTC ·
Back in January, McLaren pulled the wraps off the fifth car in the Longtail bloodline, the 600LT. To date, the car is yet to be publicly displayed, but that will change next month at the Geneva Motor Show.
McLaren 600LT Spider by MSO
The Brits will not be taking with them to mainland Europe any 600LT Spider, but one that has been carefully tweaked and embellished by the company’s Special Operations division (MSO). And as with all MSO cars, this one too is all about looks.

The colors of choice for the show car are Dove Grey for the body and flashes of Napier Green on key design elements, as a nod to original colors of the 675LT.

Carbon is the name of the game in the McLaren 600LT Spider by MSO, the material being used on everything from the front fenders to the gills and the retractable hardtop.

On the interior, the car features Alcantara headlining and steering wheel, an accelerator pedal etched with 600LT branding and an MSO dedication plaque.

“Our design team relished the opportunity to accentuate the 600LT’s cutting-edge looks and with painstaking attention to detail, including the use of innovative materials, we’ve showcased our craftsmanship too,” Ansar Ali, McLaren Special Operations director said in a statement.

“Few cars deserve MSO’s personalization more than a McLaren Longtail and we can help our clients realise their visions with a car of their own making.”

No modifications were made of course to the car’s extremely performant powertrain. The McLaren 600LT Spider by MSO, like all other cars of this line, is powered by a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine that develops 592 bhp and 620 Nm of torque, controlled via a dual-clutch seamless shift seven-speed gearbox.

The 600LT has top of the line performance figures, meaning the 62 mph mark is reached in 2.9 seconds and doubled at the 8.4 seconds mark. The top speed is rated at 324 kph (201mph).
