McLaren 570S Looks Menacing With Prior Design Widebody Kit

31 Jan 2018, 17:16 UTC ·
by
Another day, another tuning package for the McLaren 570S, the budget twin-turbo supercar. This time, it's a coupe which has received the attention of the famous European widebody fabricator Prior Design.
Thier kits make everything look dirty, in the sense that one adult film actress had her Nissan GT-R decked in Prior Design goodies.

This tuned 570S stuck with tradition and made the stock model look tame in comparison. Not only that, but a wrap worthy of the Gumball rally has been added as well. Entry-level McLaren? More like a supercar killer.

Starting at the front, we see the carbon fiber air diffuser. But unlike yesterday's tuned 570S, this one features flares that have been bolted directly into the existing body.

This is done in a similar style to Liberty Walk, with sections cut from the bottom to show the tire and thus draw attention to the sides of the car. However, Prior Design doesn't let you see the bolts holding the kit to the bod' and also boast some carbon fiber vents over the front wheels, as you see on a race car.

The side skirts are split into two parts, one for the doors and the other for the sills at the back of the car. The blades that feed the engine has also been done in carbon for added visual impact.

The back view is the coolest, not least of all because there's a massive bolt-on wing which works nicely with the air diffuser.

While the press release doesn't yet talk about performance upgrades, the wrap reveals the new specs of the 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 engine: 676 horsepower and 794 Nm of torque. Basically, it's a lot of power in a very light car, so it's probably almost as fast to 100 km/h as a Bugatti Veyron.

As you can see, the 570S boasts a crazy wrap, with geometric camouflage in the grey scale. Forged 3-piece wheels take advantage of the aggressive attitude, while center locks with the Prior locks are like the cherry on top of the cake.
mclaren 570s McLaren tuning Prior Design
