One of the most dramatic ways to play with the look of the RX-7 is to install a Pandem Boss kit, which basically replaces the face of the car, gifting this with the look of the Mazda RX-3 . The 1970s look doesn't just involve the headlights and grille, but also the lower front fascia and the air dam.But the Boss package has already been with us for a few years, so we must return to the point made in the intro - the pixel portrait makes use of that front end, but brings an original approach regarding the rest of the car.So, instead of the meaty fenders that come with the Padem package, the wheels are simply left to spray whatever comes in their path freely - remember, this is an extreme pixel manifestation, so its purpose could involve serving as inspiration for various builds rather than being directly translated into the real world.Nevertheless, the sides of the front fascia do feature aero additions, as dictated by those outside-the-body wheels. Oh, and by the way, the rolling goodies are enough to draw attention on their own, not least thanks to the styling of the centers and the sheer width of the lips.Moving over to the posterior of the Wankel toy, we find a highly unusual downforce setup, made of a split wing and a quarter of rods spreading from the rear side of the roof to the base of the wing.And since Yasid Oozeear, the digital artist behind this work, has removed the rear window, we can now take a good look at the partial roll cage fitted inside.