Mazda CX-9 Steps Into 2017 Retaining $31,520 Starting Price

Redesigned from the ground up for 2016, the second generation of the Mazda CX-9 is now entering the 2017 model year. In doing so, Mazda
decided that it would be best to keep the price unchanged from before.
The CX-9 is a statement from Mazda’s part as a whole. And at $31,520 without accounting for the $940 destination and handling, it’s adequately priced as well. The sophomore model year will reach U.S. dealers later this month, and the only newity worth highlighting comes in the form of additional safety equipment. Previously offered as an option for the mid-range Touring trim level, the 2017 CX-9 Touring adds standard SCBS
.
SCBS stands for Smart City Brake Support and, as the name implies, it all boils down to detecting vehicles or obstacles in the front of the CX-9
. And back, for that matter. This system works by automatically applying the brakes when the situation calls for it, to nullify or reduce the impact.
Just like before, the 2017 Mazda CX-9 is available in four flavors: Sport 2WD and AWD
, Touring 2WD and AWD, Grand Touring 2WD and AWD, and the range-topping Signature. The latter is exclusively offered with an all-wheel-drive and its costs $44,315. Even the entry-level Sport, though, features all the bits and bobs one needs in a vehicle of this type and size.
LED headlights and taillights, rear backup camera, Connect infotainment, trailer stability assist, and 18-inch alloy wheels are just a few of the things coming as standard. The Touring, meanwhile, adds HomeLink, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, a power liftgate, and many more. The Grad Touring heightens the recipe with bigger wheels, adaptive headlights, and radar cruise control.
At the other end of the scale, the CX-9 Signature
features Auburn Nappa leather and genuine rosewood supplied by a Japanese guitar maker, just to name a few of what’s in the offing. Regardless of model, all CX-9s are animated by a 2.5-liter turbo-four with 310 lb-ft from just 2,000 rpm on either 87- or 93-octane gasoline. If power is on your mind, 250 hp is doable on 93 octane, while 87 octane is good enough for 227 hp.