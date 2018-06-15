autoevolution
 

Mazda CX-8 Arrives in Australia With 190 HP Diesel Engine

15 Jun 2018, 20:36 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The CX-8 was launched as a Japan-only model, but Mazda quickly figured out that other right-hand-drive markets want it. Thus, the 7-seat SUV is becoming available in Australia this summer.
9 photos
Mazda CX-8 Arrives in Australia With 190 HP Diesel EngineMazda CX-8 Arrives in Australia With 190 HP Diesel EngineMazda CX-8 Arrives in Australia With 190 HP Diesel EngineMazda CX-8 Arrives in Australia With 190 HP Diesel EngineMazda CX-8 Arrives in Australia With 190 HP Diesel EngineMazda CX-8 Arrives in Australia With 190 HP Diesel EngineMazda CX-8 Arrives in Australia With 190 HP Diesel Engine
The CX-8 is basically like a stretched version of the CX-5, so you can think of it as a rival for the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace. And just like Volkswagen has the bigger Atlas 7-seater so too does Mazda offer the CX-9.

But while the CX-9 is offered in America only with that 2.5-liter turbo gasoline engine, the CX-8 has a 2.2-liter diesel. Yes, a diesel, which offers lots of torque and decent amounts of power.

A few months ago, we reported on how Mazda updated its 2.2-liter Skyactiv-D to offer 190 HP and 450 Nm. And that version is exactly what's under the hood of the 7-seater. Australia will bet both front- and all-wheel-drive, but only with an automatic gearbox.

Cosmetically, it's the same as the CX-5 from the front, but the greenhouse is slightly more sloped, like on some wagons. Overall, it's a good looking vehicle, but we fear that the Mazda6 facelift made this interior look completely outdated.

Prices will start from AUD 42,490 for the base Sport FWD, going up to AUD 46,490 for the AWD model. Standard equipment for both will include 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, power mirrors, rain-sensing wipers and roof rails.

The only other trim level is the AUD 61,490 Asaki AWD, which should have heated leather seats, a sunroof, Bose sound system, a reversing camera and 19-inch wheels. The only problem here is that the price jump is huge.

So you're left with either having basic cloth seats or paying nearly 50% more money, and that just won't make sense to some people. Normally, you'd have the Touring and GT models in between.

Another problem is that the bigger CX-9 is only  AUD 3,300 more expensive and has a better-looking cabin, not to mention a little more space.
Mazda CX-8 Mazda Australia SKYACTIV-D
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? How to Use the Bush Winch Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Booth Girls Have Cooties Drifting Guide for Dummies War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
On Electric Harleys and New Generations WLTP and RDE Tests Explained A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
 
 