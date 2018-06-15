UPDATE: Unprecedented Mars Dust Storm Might Have Killed the Opportunity Rover

Mazda CX-8 Arrives in Australia With 190 HP Diesel Engine

Another problem is that the bigger CX-9 is only AUD 3,300 more expensive and has a better-looking cabin, not to mention a little more space. The CX-8 is basically like a stretched version of the CX-5, so you can think of it as a rival for the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace. And just like Volkswagen has the bigger Atlas 7-seater so too does Mazda offer the CX-9.But while the CX-9 is offered in America only with that 2.5-liter turbo gasoline engine, the CX-8 has a 2.2-liter diesel. Yes, a diesel, which offers lots of torque and decent amounts of power.A few months ago, we reported on how Mazda updated its 2.2-liter Skyactiv-D to offer 190 HP and 450 Nm. And that version is exactly what's under the hood of the 7-seater. Australia will bet both front- and all-wheel-drive, but only with an automatic gearbox.Cosmetically, it's the same as the CX-5 from the front, but the greenhouse is slightly more sloped, like on some wagons. Overall, it's a good looking vehicle, but we fear that the Mazda6 facelift made this interior look completely outdated.Prices will start from AUD 42,490 for the base Sport, going up to AUD 46,490 for themodel. Standard equipment for both will include 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, power mirrors, rain-sensing wipers and roof rails.The only other trim level is the AUD 61,490 Asaki AWD, which should have heated leather seats, a sunroof, Bose sound system, a reversing camera and 19-inch wheels. The only problem here is that the price jump is huge.So you're left with either having basic cloth seats or paying nearly 50% more money, and that just won't make sense to some people. Normally, you'd have the Touring and GT models in between.Another problem is that the bigger CX-9 is only AUD 3,300 more expensive and has a better-looking cabin, not to mention a little more space.