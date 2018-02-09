2019 Mazda CX-5 Gets 190 HP Diesel and New Skyactiv Technology in Japan

Both gasoline and diesel versions will get stuff under the hood, which Mazda says is trickling down from the more substantial CX-8 model.
On the gasoline front, the 2.0-liter and 2.5-liter Skyactiv models have been updated with "edge cut pistons" and "low resistance pistons." You can check out the stepped edge piston in the photo gallery, together with an ultra-light new injector they installed.
So what do they do? Well, Mazda says you will be able to notice slightly lower fuel consumption while cruising at constant speed on a highway. Less wasteful combustion is achieved by reliably vaporizing fuel before it adheres to the cylinder wall surface by high diffusion spraying. Also, by adopting a new PCM (Powertrain Control Module) that can perform more accurate fuel injection control, particulate matter in the exhaust gas can be reduced.
The two Skyactiv-G engines also have better anti-knock performance and better thermal management in the winter through a revised exhaust port and flow rate of cooling water.
We've saved the best until the end: a 2.2-liter diesel with more power. Right now, the CX-5's Skyactiv-D puts out 175 HP and 420 Nm.
However, by using new pistons and a variable geometry turbocharger, it now delivers 190 HP
and 450 Nm. Matching the VW Tiguan on power, but beating it on torque.
Beyond that, the improvements to the CX-5 include equipment such as a 360-degree view monitor, tweaked fabric trim, speed-sensitive door locks or available powered tailgate on all trims. There's even an SUV
for the people with mobility impairments, featuring an awesome-looking remote-control telescopic seat.
We don't know when these changes will be announced in Europe and America, but it shouldn't take too long.