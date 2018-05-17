autoevolution
 

Mazda CX-3 Now Available With SkyActiv-D 1.8 Turbo Diesel in Japan and Europe

17 May 2018, 16:28 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
At the 2014 Geneva Motor Show, Mazda made the rounds with the SkyActiv-D 1.5 turbo diesel. Nothing more than a downsized SkyActiv-D 2.2, the 1.5-liter four cylinder prepares to ride into the sunset as Mazda gears up for the SkyActiv-D 1.8.
5 photos
2019 Mazda CX-32019 Mazda CX-32019 Mazda CX-32019 Mazda CX-3
Briefly mentioned in a release titled “2018 Mazda CX-3 launched in Japan,” the four-cylinder turbo diesel promises “both enhanced responsiveness and improved emissions performance.” PR talk aside, the latter of the two attributes is why Mazda put time and effort into developing the SkyActiv-D 1.8 in the first place.

Without further beating around the bush, the Euro 6d-TEMP emissions standard and real-drive emission test (RDE) are the reasons why the 1.5-liter had to go. Even though the automaker doesn’t go into specifics, the 1.8 is said to improve efficiency “in common driving situations,” whatever those may be from Mazda’s point of view.

Equivalent to the 2019 Mazda CX-3 in the United States, the Japan- and Euro-spec subcompact crossover for the 2018 model year benefits from revised suspension and “newly developed tires,” translating to a quieter, more comfortable, but just as sporty ride. The front seats are also that little bit more comfortable, apparently.

Along with the oil-chugging engine, the SkyActiv-G 2.0 powerplant will soldier on with edge-cut piston heads and high-dispersion injectors. Pricing in the U.S. starts at $20,390 for the Sport, which goes on sale in late-May 2018. But over in Japan, the 20S trim level will set you back 2,353,600 yen, translating to $21,350 at current exchange rates. Higher up, the range-topping XD ProActive S Package AWD comes in at 2,954,080 yen (approximately $26,800).

Going on sale in Europe in the summer of 2018, the latest CX-3 also boasts an updated version of Advanced SCBS (Smart City Brake Support). The system can now detect pedestrians at night, and if the driver doesn’t react to the audible and visual warnings, the car will brake itself to mitigate or avoid a collision.

An auto-dimming rearview mirror and MRCC (Mazda Radar Cruise Control) with Stop & Go function round off the list of upgrades.
2019 Mazda CX-3 SkyActiv-D 1.8 Mazda CX-3 crossover Mazda diesel SUV
press release
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Formula 1 Energy Recovery System Explained NASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our FutureNASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our Future
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? How the European eCall Emergency System Works Digital Transformer - The Mill BlackbirdDigital Transformer - The Mill Blackbird
Booth Girls Have Cooties Formula E Rules and Regulations Explained Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Tank Vs. Well How Sweden’s Electric Road Network Will Work The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
MAZDA models:
MAZDA CX-3MAZDA CX-3 CrossoverMAZDA 6 / Atenza SedanMAZDA 6 / Atenza Sedan LargeMAZDA CX-8MAZDA CX-8 CrossoverMAZDA CX-5MAZDA CX-5 CrossoverMAZDA CX-9MAZDA CX-9 CrossoverAll MAZDA models  
 
 