Mazda CX-3 Now Available With SkyActiv-D 1.8 Turbo Diesel in Japan and Europe

At the 2014 Geneva Motor Show, Mazda made the rounds with the SkyActiv-D 1.5 turbo diesel. Nothing more than a downsized SkyActiv-D 2.2, the 1.5-liter four cylinder prepares to ride into the sunset as Mazda gears up for the SkyActiv-D 1.8.

5 photos



Without further beating around the bush, the Euro 6d-TEMP emissions standard and real-drive emission test (RDE) are the reasons why the 1.5-liter had to go. Even though the automaker doesn’t go into specifics, the 1.8 is said to improve efficiency “in common driving situations,” whatever those may be from Mazda’s point of view.



Equivalent to the



Along with the oil-chugging engine, the SkyActiv-G 2.0 powerplant will soldier on with edge-cut piston heads and high-dispersion injectors. Pricing in the U.S. starts at $20,390 for the Sport, which goes on sale in late-May 2018. But over in Japan, the 20S trim level will set you back 2,353,600 yen, translating to $21,350 at current exchange rates. Higher up, the range-topping XD ProActive S Package AWD comes in at 2,954,080 yen (approximately $26,800).



Going on sale in Europe in the summer of 2018, the latest



An auto-dimming rearview mirror and MRCC (Mazda Radar Cruise Control) with Stop & Go function round off the list of upgrades. Briefly mentioned in a release titled “2018 Mazda CX-3 launched in Japan,” the four-cylinder turbo diesel promises “both enhanced responsiveness and improved emissions performance.” PR talk aside, the latter of the two attributes is why Mazda put time and effort into developing the SkyActiv-D 1.8 in the first place.Without further beating around the bush, the Euro 6d-TEMP emissions standard and real-drive emission test (RDE) are the reasons why the 1.5-liter had to go. Even though the automaker doesn’t go into specifics, the 1.8 is said to improve efficiency “in common driving situations,” whatever those may be from Mazda’s point of view.Equivalent to the 2019 Mazda CX-3 in the United States , the Japan- and Euro-spec subcompact crossover for the 2018 model year benefits from revised suspension and “newly developed tires,” translating to a quieter, more comfortable, but just as sporty ride. The front seats are also that little bit more comfortable, apparently.Along with the oil-chugging engine, the SkyActiv-G 2.0 powerplant will soldier on with edge-cut piston heads and high-dispersion injectors. Pricing in the U.S. starts at $20,390 for the Sport, which goes on sale in late-May 2018. But over in Japan, the 20S trim level will set you back 2,353,600 yen, translating to $21,350 at current exchange rates. Higher up, the range-topping XD ProActive S Packagecomes in at 2,954,080 yen (approximately $26,800).Going on sale in Europe in the summer of 2018, the latest CX-3 also boasts an updated version of Advanced SCBS (Smart City Brake Support). The system can now detect pedestrians at night, and if the driver doesn’t react to the audible and visual warnings, the car will brake itself to mitigate or avoid a collision.An auto-dimming rearview mirror and MRCC (Mazda Radar Cruise Control) with Stop & Go function round off the list of upgrades.