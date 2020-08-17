Mazda CX-5 Looks Crazy With Ducks Garden Body Kit

Do you like ducks and/or Mazda crossovers? Well, then we've got a body kit for you. It's from Japan and looks so crazy that only an influencer might try to install this to a CX-5.
You can pretend not to like crossovers all you like, but the sales numbers show everybody is buying them. Tastes are wildly varied. However, the Mazda CX-5 has always been among our Top 5 because it looks good no matter the trim level and has a fantastic interior.
The CX-5 also drives way better than most of its rivals and you can even get it with a big turbo engine. If you ever want to drag race your family CUV, that makes it a top pick. However, the stock model looks a little bit unassuming, so we went out and looked for the craziest body kit possible.
This one was released at the beginning of 2018, probably at the Tokyo Auto Salon. Recently, we showed you their crazy package for the MX-5. However, the repertoire of this Japanese company is pretty wide.
The current CX-5 came out in 2017 and is definitely more classy than its predecessor. The Ducks Garden body kit changes all that with a barrage of skirts and spoilers. We find that it's a bit like the look you get with the AMG Aero packages on top of what used to be luxury cars.
The front, for example, features a chunky insert around the bottom of the grille, which also gives an "eyelid" effect for the headlights. The fog lights are fitted with much bigger frames, while the bottom of the bumper features a giant chin spoiler, which is probably the most controversial feature of the kit.
Around the back, we see an overkill of aero elements. Namely, there's a large diffuser, and two wings for the trunk lid. The tuners also fitted new wheels and exhaust for added visual impact.
The CX-5 also drives way better than most of its rivals and you can even get it with a big turbo engine. If you ever want to drag race your family CUV, that makes it a top pick. However, the stock model looks a little bit unassuming, so we went out and looked for the craziest body kit possible.
This one was released at the beginning of 2018, probably at the Tokyo Auto Salon. Recently, we showed you their crazy package for the MX-5. However, the repertoire of this Japanese company is pretty wide.
The current CX-5 came out in 2017 and is definitely more classy than its predecessor. The Ducks Garden body kit changes all that with a barrage of skirts and spoilers. We find that it's a bit like the look you get with the AMG Aero packages on top of what used to be luxury cars.
The front, for example, features a chunky insert around the bottom of the grille, which also gives an "eyelid" effect for the headlights. The fog lights are fitted with much bigger frames, while the bottom of the bumper features a giant chin spoiler, which is probably the most controversial feature of the kit.
Around the back, we see an overkill of aero elements. Namely, there's a large diffuser, and two wings for the trunk lid. The tuners also fitted new wheels and exhaust for added visual impact.