Mazda3 Tuned by Boxza Has Carbon Hood and Racing Look

The Mazda3 is about a year away from being replaced by an all-new generation, yet the tuning projects just keep getting better and better. For example, this one has been put together by Boxza Racing and makes us yearn for an MPS hot hatch.

24 photos



That kind of extreme work has happened here as well. What used to be a simple Mazda3 hatchback is now decked in insane amounts of carbon fiber. Somehow, we'd imagine this car being sponge-washed by five hot girls at a tuning show - it's that kind of car.



Think window wing deflectors aren't a thing? Lots of tuning projects are bringing it back this year, like this Mazda3, which also has carbon B-pillar frames.



Around the back, we also have a Mad Project aftermarket bumper which leaves room for a carbon diffuser and an MPS Sport Premium Tail exhaust system. Notice the carbon fiber trunk wing? Of course, you did!



After that, we have to talk about the track-oriented upgrades, which include forged wheels and coilover suspension. A quick look under the hood seems to reveal nitrous injection and a ram air filter, plus a tower brace to hold it all together. But if it's a track car, why did they go for the automatic gearbox?



The carbon hood can be seen from a mile away, since it completely changes the look of the hatchback. A power dome and a hood scoop suggest something magical is happening underneath.



