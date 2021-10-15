Mattel Releases MEGA-X Tesla Cybertruck Kit Complete With Shattered Windows

As Tesla Cybertruck production gets closer the hype is only growing. Starting today, any Tesla fan can pick up a smaller, albeit very detailed LEGO version of the Cybertruck for a cool $250.
The toy goes live as of 9:00 AM Pacific time and we're willing to bet it'll sell out. Excitement over the Cybertruck is swelling. It hasn't been easy to keep that going.
Tesla has faced one delay after another with respect to the electric pickup truck. A recent video seems to show a new prototype. If true it would signal progress in the production schedule.
Fans that can't wait will enjoy the chance to build this cool scale model though. From bumper to bumper it's very detailed. In fact, Mattel says that there are some hidden features. "We created a MEGA X Cybertruck you can build brick by brick and customize to reveal different hidden features that can only be discovered while you build it."
We fully expect these "different hidden features" to be on the LEGO version only. Still, it's great to see that a company is engaging fans in this fun way.
Some design details are really incredible. For instance, the MEGA-X Cybertruck will come with two sets of windows. One that looks like the Cybertruck as it rolled onto the stage for the first time, and then one with fake "shattered" glass as a nod to the infamous foible.
The truck bed is also realistic. The bedcover itself slides away to reveal the bed. Inside the bed are tie-downs and the tailgate works too. It even has a ramp hidden inside like the real truck. Pull it out and all you'll need is an accompanying Tesla Quad.
Each kit will cost $250 before taxes and shipping. For those that can't wait to see the fully built creation, they can use an AR app on the Mattel website.
Tesla has faced one delay after another with respect to the electric pickup truck. A recent video seems to show a new prototype. If true it would signal progress in the production schedule.
Fans that can't wait will enjoy the chance to build this cool scale model though. From bumper to bumper it's very detailed. In fact, Mattel says that there are some hidden features. "We created a MEGA X Cybertruck you can build brick by brick and customize to reveal different hidden features that can only be discovered while you build it."
We fully expect these "different hidden features" to be on the LEGO version only. Still, it's great to see that a company is engaging fans in this fun way.
Some design details are really incredible. For instance, the MEGA-X Cybertruck will come with two sets of windows. One that looks like the Cybertruck as it rolled onto the stage for the first time, and then one with fake "shattered" glass as a nod to the infamous foible.
The truck bed is also realistic. The bedcover itself slides away to reveal the bed. Inside the bed are tie-downs and the tailgate works too. It even has a ramp hidden inside like the real truck. Pull it out and all you'll need is an accompanying Tesla Quad.
Each kit will cost $250 before taxes and shipping. For those that can't wait to see the fully built creation, they can use an AR app on the Mattel website.