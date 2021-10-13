Matt Farah Drives a Classic Alfa Romeo GTA Like He Stole it

More on this:

1 Watch: Matt Farah Takes The 2021 Land Rover Defender 90 Way Off Road

2 Matt Farah Has Just Bought His First Ferrari and It's a 328 GTS

3 Matt Farah Goes Flat Out in "Outlaw" 1965 Porsche 356C, Steering Is Amazing

4 Matt Farah in 750 HP Callaway Corvette Aerowagen Fights Squirrel, Squirrel Wins

5 Matt Farah Drives Kit Car With Mid-Mounted 400 HP Subaru Engine