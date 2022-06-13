Massive Tree Falls Onto Tesla Model 3 Glass Roof, Driver Walks Away Uninjured

Climate change brings more extreme weather, putting people and property at risk. Falling trees can crush a car and kill the occupants, which is why a solid roof can make the difference between life and death. A series of recent incidents and accidents showed that Tesla vehicles have a strong roof, protecting the passengers in extreme situations.
Elon Musk repeatedly boasted that Tesla cars are among the safest vehicles in the world. With more hurricanes and storms than we can invent names for, more and more Teslas get their safety tested by the falling trees across the globe. In China, the glass roof of a Tesla Model 3 protected the driver despite the massive size and weight of the tree that almost crushed it. Even though having a glass roof, the Model 3 resisted the tree’s sheer weight. The driver was able to open the door and walk away uninjured.
The video shared on Twitter quickly polarized the internet, with Tesla fans praising the safety of the cars while others showed there’s nothing special about Tesla roof strength. The thread soon collected some of the more memorable Tesla crashes where the glass roof resisted the impact and protected the occupants. In one example, the driver had a seizure behind the wheel, and his Tesla flew high into the air, hitting a few trees in its path. The driver survived with minor injuries, the glass roof saving his life.
The other side countered with IIHS test results showing there’s nothing special about Tesla roofs’ strength. Even a Honda Civic has a more robust roof than Tesla Model 3 and Model Y, while the Ford Mustang Mach-E dwarfs all three. It wasn’t long before people started questioning whether the tree was supported by the Tesla or another tree/building across the street. I guess we’ll never know.
What we do know is that NHTSA, IIHS, EuroNCAP, and other safety agencies around the world consistently awarded Tesla vehicles with top safety ratings. Back in 2013, when NHTSA tested the Model S’s roof solidity, it was reported that the testing machine broke due to the strength of the glass roof.
