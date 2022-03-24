Ford Mustang Mach-E Glass Roof Recall Takes Six Months to Reach Europe

In a globalized world, you’d expect globalized products to have the same treatment everywhere at the same time – especially if that involves safety concerns. Thanks to a Tesla recall related to rearview camera issues, we have seen that is not the case. Revealed in December, it is yet to be disclosed at the Safety Gate – the European Union’s website for hazardous defects. A Mustang Mach-E problem took six months to get there.
Unless you are a fan of Ford’s electric SUV, you will not remember that it had a recall in Canada due to its windshield and also the glass roof. Both components could not be “properly attached.” That issue was reported on September 15, 2021. Safety Gate published the defect related to the glass roof on March 17. That's six months and two days of waiting for European customers.
The “attachment” problem could cause the windshield to fly off in a crash. The glass roof could do the same without any impacts: it would just be a matter of air pushing it away from the body. Since this is a problem with gluing these glass components, we could also see water leaks happen due to this issue.
We have no idea when Ford warned the European authorities about the situation. If it was earlier than now, it is curious why it takes so long for the same authorities to publish the information on Safety Gate.
We have checked Ford’s website in Germany to see if the recall information is there. Curiously, Ford does not make the information public. You have to insert the VIN of your car at www.fordserviceinfo.com/FSA to verify if your vehicle is involved with any safety problem. Ford also states that it will warn customers about that if they are registered with Ford as the owner. Let’s hope that everyone that buys a used Ford remembers to do so and that they were informed about the issue before the European Union website published it.
This is another episode that presses the European Union to adopt a faster and simpler process to warn customers about defective products. Although Safety Gate is an excellent idea to do that, it should be much faster. In six months, a dangerous problem in any car can cause quite some damage. It only makes it worse to learn about the issue from other countries without knowing if your vehicle is also affected.
According to Safety Gate, Mach-E units made between February 24, 2020, and June 18, 2021, can present the defect. However, the website does not disclose how many electric SUVs will have to go through the recall. Reported by Ford in Germany, the issue also affects cars sold in Romania, Sweden, France, and the Netherlands. All current Mustang Mach-Es are made in Mexico.
