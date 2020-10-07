Maserati GranTurismo Targa Rendering Blends Sportiness With Open-Air Luxury

When he was studying at IED Turin, transportation designer Samuele Errico Piccarini had the opportunity to envision a sporty cruiser for the Maserati brand. “Made in collaboration with FCA during my degree,” the GranTurismo Targa is looking into the future while celebrating the Italian automaker’s heritage.
The first design element that comes to one’s attention is – of course – the targa top. Made from glass to allow sunlight into the cabin, the removable roof is complemented by a trunk lid which is also glass. Large enough for a weekend getaway for two, the storage compartment out back is a clear indicator that the internal combustion engine is hiding up front, right behind the front axle.
Piccarini didn’t mention the number of cylinder or output figures, but the dual exhaust out back may be suggesting a twin-turbo V6 of sorts. The Nettuno that Maserati introduced in the MC20 supercar would be perfect thanks to 630 PS (621 horsepower) and 730 Nm (538 pound-feet) of torque, the kind of numbers that not even the McLaren 600LT can match with a 3.8-liter V8 twin-turbo engine.
What comes as striking is the design of the front grille, which appears to be closed off like an EV instead of open like a fossil-fuel vehicle. In any case, remember that a design study isn’t concerned with the placement of the intake and engine cooling as much as the looks of the car, especially the exterior design.
The full CGI 3D rendering is also treated to Pirelli P-Zero performance tires, flared fenders at the rear, and a jet fighter-inspired greenhouse with slim A-pillars. The interior isn’t too shabby either thanks to a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system, ambient lighting, and only a handful of physical buttons for the air conditioning and heater.
There is no manual transmission, though; the aluminum paddles on the steering wheel are connected to either a torque-converter automatic or a fast-shifting DCT.
Piccarini didn’t mention the number of cylinder or output figures, but the dual exhaust out back may be suggesting a twin-turbo V6 of sorts. The Nettuno that Maserati introduced in the MC20 supercar would be perfect thanks to 630 PS (621 horsepower) and 730 Nm (538 pound-feet) of torque, the kind of numbers that not even the McLaren 600LT can match with a 3.8-liter V8 twin-turbo engine.
What comes as striking is the design of the front grille, which appears to be closed off like an EV instead of open like a fossil-fuel vehicle. In any case, remember that a design study isn’t concerned with the placement of the intake and engine cooling as much as the looks of the car, especially the exterior design.
The full CGI 3D rendering is also treated to Pirelli P-Zero performance tires, flared fenders at the rear, and a jet fighter-inspired greenhouse with slim A-pillars. The interior isn’t too shabby either thanks to a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system, ambient lighting, and only a handful of physical buttons for the air conditioning and heater.
There is no manual transmission, though; the aluminum paddles on the steering wheel are connected to either a torque-converter automatic or a fast-shifting DCT.