1 From Kourtney and Manny Khoshbin to Aaron Rodgers: Cars Make the Best Halloween Props

Manny Khoshbin Selling “One-of-a-Kind" Rolls-Royce Phantom, Making Room for the 10th SLR?

Real estate mogul Manny Khoshbin has come a long way since he started collecting cars, and now he’s departing with one of them. The vehicle in question is a 2016 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead, and it’s in “brand-new condition.” 10 photos



Manny Khoshbin just took it to his social media to announce that he’s selling his Rolls-Royce Phantom. The



The photos only confirm what Khoshbin says about the luxury car: “flawless showroom condition.” From what we know, the famous car collector rarely actually drives all the vehicles he owns, and he barely does a few thousand miles with one car. According to the page, when it comes to mileage, it only has 5400 miles on the clock, and it comes with full factory warranty, which will last you two more years, until December 28, 2023.



The



Manny Khoshbin’s one-of-a-kind model could be yours if you have $445,000 in your bank account But, according to the selling page, he might take it if you make him an offer he can’t refuse.



As he departs with his Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead, the question arises: is the famous car collector looking for yet another SLR McLaren? He The downside of owning a big car collection is that you need more space when thinking about adding new models, especially when you have a passion for SLR McLarens.Manny Khoshbin just took it to his social media to announce that he’s selling his Rolls-Royce Phantom. The eBay selling page claims the model is a “one of a kind” with a unique color scheme, “white on white.”The photos only confirm what Khoshbin says about the luxury car: “flawless showroom condition.” From what we know, the famous car collector rarely actually drives all the vehicles he owns, and he barely does a few thousand miles with one car. According to the page, when it comes to mileage, it only has 5400 miles on the clock, and it comes with full factory warranty, which will last you two more years, until December 28, 2023.The Phantom Drophead comes with a 6.75-liter V12 engine, which, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, puts out 454 horsepower (460 ps) and 531 lb-ft (720 Nm) of torque. The luxurious convertible reaches a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph) and has an acceleration from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 5.8 seconds.Manny Khoshbin’s one-of-a-kind model could be yours if you have $445,000 in your bank account But, according to the selling page, he might take it if you make him an offer he can’t refuse.As he departs with his Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead, the question arises: is the famous car collector looking for yet another SLR McLaren? He recently just purchased his 9th model and he definitely expressed his interest in buying a new one soon. But I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.