Manny Khoshbin Buys Two Mercedes SLR McLarens, He Owns 8 of Them Now

Real estate millionaire Manny Khoshbin has a thing for high-power supercars, especially of the Bugatti and McLaren variety. But he also developed an obsession with the Mercedes SLR McLaren. To the point where he owns eight of them.
Yup, it's been less than a month since he purchased his sixth SLR McLaren, and Khoshbin just added two more of these German-British hybrids to his garage. This time around he took delivery of a black coupe with a black interior and a silver coupe with a red interior.
Manny now owns four SLRs in silver and red, so he's obviously not gunning for specific colors. And it seems that he's not planning on stopping anytime soon. He admits he could purchase two more SLRs because "10 is a nice number," assuming he'll find more bargains, and some of these cars will get certain modifications.
One silver coupe is already at the dealership to get converted into a Heritage Edition. He doesn't say what that means, but he points out that it will be a unique SRL. He's still left with three identical silver coupes, so it's safe to assume that he's aiming to modify a couple of them in the future.
Besides the four silver coupes and the black coupe he just bought, Manny also owns a gray coupe with a black interior and a coupe of drop-tops. One convertible is finished in a paint-to-sample blue exterior with tan leather, while the other is white with red upholstery. He says that the latter is his favorite color combination, so he's probably hunting a coupe in this layout too.
There isn't much driving footage in this video, but at least we can see seven of the eight SLRs in one place. It's safe to assume that you won't find as many SRL McLarens anywhere else, so it's a wonderful sight if you're a fan of the grand tourer.
Mercedes-Benz produced the SRL McLaren from 2003 to 2009, during the era it owned 40% of the McLaren Group. Developed in collaboration with the British automaker as a spiritual successor to the iconic 300 SLR, it was the company's most radical road-going vehicle yet.
Powered by a supercharged, 5.4-liter V8 engine rated at 617 horsepower and 575 pound-feet (780 Nm) of torque, the SLR McLaren spawned a few limited-edition versions too on top of the usual coupe and roadster variants.
There's a 722 Edition model with a more powerful V8 (641 horsepower), a more radical Stirling Moss version with 651 horses, and a race-spec 722 GT developed for a one-make racing series. From 2011 to 2013, McLaren's MSO division introduced a bespoke program to turn 25 cars into McLaren Edition models.
Mercedes-Benz and McLaren assembled a total of 2,157 SLRs.
Manny now owns four SLRs in silver and red, so he's obviously not gunning for specific colors. And it seems that he's not planning on stopping anytime soon. He admits he could purchase two more SLRs because "10 is a nice number," assuming he'll find more bargains, and some of these cars will get certain modifications.
One silver coupe is already at the dealership to get converted into a Heritage Edition. He doesn't say what that means, but he points out that it will be a unique SRL. He's still left with three identical silver coupes, so it's safe to assume that he's aiming to modify a couple of them in the future.
Besides the four silver coupes and the black coupe he just bought, Manny also owns a gray coupe with a black interior and a coupe of drop-tops. One convertible is finished in a paint-to-sample blue exterior with tan leather, while the other is white with red upholstery. He says that the latter is his favorite color combination, so he's probably hunting a coupe in this layout too.
There isn't much driving footage in this video, but at least we can see seven of the eight SLRs in one place. It's safe to assume that you won't find as many SRL McLarens anywhere else, so it's a wonderful sight if you're a fan of the grand tourer.
Mercedes-Benz produced the SRL McLaren from 2003 to 2009, during the era it owned 40% of the McLaren Group. Developed in collaboration with the British automaker as a spiritual successor to the iconic 300 SLR, it was the company's most radical road-going vehicle yet.
Powered by a supercharged, 5.4-liter V8 engine rated at 617 horsepower and 575 pound-feet (780 Nm) of torque, the SLR McLaren spawned a few limited-edition versions too on top of the usual coupe and roadster variants.
There's a 722 Edition model with a more powerful V8 (641 horsepower), a more radical Stirling Moss version with 651 horses, and a race-spec 722 GT developed for a one-make racing series. From 2011 to 2013, McLaren's MSO division introduced a bespoke program to turn 25 cars into McLaren Edition models.
Mercedes-Benz and McLaren assembled a total of 2,157 SLRs.