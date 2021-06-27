Very Rare Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG Was Built in 1992, Still Looks Fresh

The more I look at old Mercedes-Benz AMGs, the more I realize I want one in my garage. Growing up in the '90s has left me with solid memories of these vehicles being featured in various movies, and being driven by multiple celebrities. And although I'm not a fan of current vehicles built by Mercedes, I'm really developing a thing for their older models.
It's hard describing this 1992 Mercedes-Benz E-Class coupe by simply using words. I've been staring at photos of it for the past half an hour now, and even though I can't afford an AMG version at this moment in time, I'd definitely be excited about driving a more ordinary model as well. I decided to look up production numbers on the coupe version of the W124 E-Class, and they're comfortably available on the Daimler media website if you want to check them out for yourself.
It seems that between 1989 and 1992, 24,463 units of the 300 CE-24 were built. That's not what you'd call rare, but it's not the most common car ever either. By comparison, 374,422 units of the 230E were built between 1985 to 1992. But there's more to the story of the 300 CE being offered for sale here. Because this is 1 out of 25 cars to have been converted by AMG, all of which were delivered in left-hand drive.
The original version has been fitted with an AMG body kit with fender flares, AMG deep dish wheels, and a subtle rear spoiler. The original six-cylinder engine was stroked up to 3.4 liters, and as a result, this car has 40 more horsepower than the original model. That means that the total output is 269 horsepower, which can be achieved at 6,500 Rpm. There might not be a V8 under the hood, but this ultimately is one of the most sought after six-cylinder engines ever offered by Mercedes-Benz. And with that being said, this car should be capable of going from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in just under six seconds, with a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph).
With this being an AMG-modified vehicle, the suspension and the exhaust system have also been upgraded, which means that this car isn't all about straight-line performance. Weighing in at around 3,505 lbs (1,589 kg), you can't expect this to be a time attack car either. But I feel that the drive should be exhilarating enough as to have you forgetting about any kind of BMW 5 series of the same period, a car which wasn't even offered in a coupe version.
This is no garage queen by any means, as its odometer reads 119,925 miles (193,000 km). It is currently located in Paris, France, and the seller, L'art de L'Automobile is asking $79,087 for it. For that kind of budget, you could walk into a Mercedes-Benz dealership and get yourself a 2021 AMG E 53 Coupe with delivery miles on it. Also, consider the idea that similar vehicles with fewer miles on them have been sold for as much as $151,000. At the end of the day, it all comes down to what kind of experience you're looking to get out of your money.
