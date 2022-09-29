Manhart Turning the Bentley Bentayga Into the BT800, It's More Powerful Than It Sounds

It took Manhart nearly seven years to add the Bentley Bentayga to its portfolio, and while it’s not exactly ready, they have officially announced their intention to launch an upgrade package for the luxury SUV born in Crewe.
Set to join the Continental GT Supersports as the second Bentley in their catalogue, it will be instantly recognizable as something made by Manhart, mainly due to the typical decals applied all around in yellow, which contrast the black body of the Bentayga.
But that’s not all, as their proposal, previewed by the official renderings that the tuner has just released, will also comprise the 22-inch concave wheels, in silk matte black, blacked-out OEM emblems, and new 'Manhart' and 'BT800' logos on the tailgate.
The latter refers to its new given name, and contrary to what some may think, it’s not a reference to the output. No, sir, because that one is rated at 810 metric horsepower (799 hp / 596 kW). The torque stands at 1,060 Nm (782 lb-ft), and the extra oomph has been achieved by the Turbo Performance Kit, said to have been developed in-house. A new stainless steel exhaust system will also be included.
Sporting a similar theme to the exterior, the cockpit of the Manhart BT800 combines black and yellow, with the former being the base color, and the latter providing contrast to it. Manhart’s logo can be seen on the front and rear seatbacks and the BT800 emblem is visible on the dashboard, in front of the passenger. These were also embedded into the rotating display, as the tuner reveals in their digital illustrations of project.
So, when will it premiere, and how much will it cost? That’s a question that only Manhart can answer, so in the meantime, you should scroll back up and check out the CGIs accompanying the announcement.
