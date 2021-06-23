Man Thinks He Has a Heart Attack, Steals Ambulance to Go to the Hospital

Know those moments when you’re in a hurry, and everybody around you seems to be terribly slow, making it so much more stressful to reach your destination on time?
That is exactly what a 38-year-old man living in Baltimore was probably thinking of when he decided to steal an ambulance and then rush to the hospital for help as he believed he was having a heart attack.
The emergency team of the Baltimore City Fire Department Medical Unit left the ambulance running with the keys still in the ignition when they responded to a call on Seagull Avenue at 1:20 a.m. A nearby 38-year-old man, however, wasn’t feeling well, and he believed he was suffering a heart attack. Given that the emergency team was already busy, he decided to go for the next best option: jump into the ambulance and drive to the hospital himself.
While we’re not told if he used the lights and the siren, the man was quite in a hurry, which caught the attention of police officers who spotted the ambulance close to the MedStar Harbor Hospital.
After stopping the vehicle, the man just told the police he was having a heart attack, so he just wanted to use the ambulance to go to the hospital. He probably wanted to return it after receiving treatment as well.
As it turns out, the man wasn’t having a heart attack, though he was indeed driving the ambulance to the hospital. So the investigators decided the man just suffered what is described as a “medical crisis,” though for many of us, it can very well be a growing desire to drive an ambulance. Because, really now, every kid dreamed at least once of driving an ambulance and see all the cars ahead clearing the road for the big boss to pass.
Fortunately, the ambulance hasn’t been damaged, so it looks like the 38-year-old man knew exactly what he was doing and was fully prepared to drive an emergency vehicle.
We’re not told if he received any charges and whether the emergency team left without an ambulance returned to the hospital in an Uber.
