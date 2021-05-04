Uber Teams Up With Arrival to Create a Ride-Hailing EV

As ride-hailing is becoming more and more popular, it also comes with some other benefits, like reducing time spent in traffic, or users' travel costs. Uber wants to explore more of these benefits, and it's partnering up with U.K.-based Arrival to create a brand new ride-hailing EV.
Called the Arrival Car, the project's stated goal is to play a role in reducing emissions and improving air quality in crowded cities by using small-footprint factories where it plans to build its vehicles.
The future car follows the electric bus and an electric van already announced a while back by the company. According to them, this EV trio would help reduce congestion by forming an "integrated mobility ecosystem." However, Arrival is yet to prove its strategy's effectiveness as it is still in the development stage.
As for Uber's plan, its focus is now to encourage drivers to apply for EV Assistance under the Clean Air Plan, which the company already introduced in London two years ago. This will help clean up urban transport and help people switch to EVs. More than 3.5 million trips in fully electric cars have been made in London by now.
Last year, Uber launched Uber Green in more than 15 U.S. and Canadian cities. Recently, the company has extended its services in London, giving passengers the ability to choose an electric vehicle at no extra cost. A while back, the company announced its intention to become a complete mobility platform in London by 2025. With this project on its way, Uber intends to keep its promise and also deliver sustainable services by 2030 across North America and Europe.
While we don't have any official pictures or any other details about the Arrival Car, the final vehicle design is expected to be revealed later this year. The production of the EV is estimated to begin in 2023.
