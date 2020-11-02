This Classic Chevy Is an Ambulance You Won’t Mind Seeing During These Crazy Days

4 The World’s First Drivable Truck Made of Ice, a Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD

Ambulances aren’t necessarily the vehicles you want to see these days for obvious reasons, but the Chevrolet we have here could actually make you change your mind. 14 photos



The ambulance uses a body built by Barnette coach company and given it’s a car that’s nearly 70 years old, it obviously comes with lots of things that need to be fixed.



And the most obvious is the rust, which can be seen pretty much everywhere on this ambulance. However, one of the areas that need to be taken care of urgently is the floor, where the rust has clearly gone crazy and wreaked havoc in the sheet metal. So if you do want to buy this Chevrolet ambulance thinking of a restoration process, getting rid of the rust on the floors should be at the top of the priority list.



The good news is that the car still comes with its original 6-cylinder 235ci engine, which is somewhat surprising given how beat down it is. And the best of all is that the engine runs and drives, according to the garage.



Other than that, everything can be seen in the photos attached to the article, though be warned, the interior will require quite a lot of effort to bring back to mint condition. By the looks of things, the front seats are the ones that suffered the most during the time the car was left abandoned.



And despite it’s supposed to be an ambulance, you might actually have a hard time figuring this out, as the lights and siren seem to be missing. And what’s more, we don’t even know if they’re still around.



And now, the price. The Chevrolet ambulance can be yours today for $7,500, and while this might sound a little bit expensive for a car in this condition, the sellers are also accepting other offers that you can submit using the dedicated button on the eBay listing page.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.