Get Well Soon Floating Around on the Moon in Imaginary Renault Lumiere Ambulance

Sure, why not. Frankly, it doesn’t matter what brand name such a concept bears. What’s more important when dealing with an idea like this is what can it do.
As weird as this virtual concept looks, it brings some pretty neat ideas to the table. It’s known as the Renault Lumiere and springs from the mind of one Yuxuan Zhang of Shanghai, China. Now, don’t start thinking it’s the next awesome design from Renault because it isn’t. After all, the French have never really lead in space exploration.
The context for this vehicle is rather simple. Imagine humans have begun to extend into space. Who knows, by 2050, Tesla might just be on the moon setting up lunar communities. Well, this vehicle is specifically designed for those communities.
First off, what we see is pretty damn big. Have a look at the gallery first and then come back to the text. That way, you’ll understand a bit more about what we're looking at. Oh, and if you don’t like pictures, check out the video at the bottom.
huge, at least in comparison to modern-day vehicles. Heck, it’s almost the size of a local delivery truck. But there’s a reason for that as it’s packed full of tech goodies.
One recurring theme for vehicles like these seems to be the autonomous part. Yes, the Lumiere is also designed with autonomy in mind because the entire vehicle is meant to be a sort of lunar ambulance.
Based around this function, the vehicle's wheels pack an in-wheel motor for perfect control, as well as a terrain response system meant to make the ride as fluid and bump-free as possible. After all, there’s a person suspended in some questionable healing liquid tank in the back.
Now, the whole vehicle apparently runs on helium, meaning is a sort of blimp on wheels, which is a bit odd if you ask me. Lidar and depth sensors are also present to help the vehicle navigate.
It appears that our journey ends the moment your Renault ambulance reaches a sort of hospital center. Once there, a hole in the roof opens, and the Lumiere drops the patient and doctor capsule slowly into the center. What happens there, we don’t know. Assuming the designer didn’t create a follow-up story, no one ever leaves the place - or they do and live happily ever after.
