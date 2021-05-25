Screambulance Delivers Horror on the Go as World’s First Mobile Haunted House

The past year or so has been one of the most challenging, difficult, and stressful in a very long time, and it doesn’t look like things are going to get better anytime soon. But if you’re a fan of the haunted house experience, here’s some good news: a mobile haunted house now exists.
It is the world’s first delivery haunted house or horror delivery service. Granted, it’s only available in Tokyo, Japan, but it’s still better than nothing.
Called Screambulance (not the most inspired moniker, but definitely illustrative), it’s a mobile haunted house by Japanese haunted house company Kowagarasetai, the same one that launched the haunted house drive-through last year. It’s exactly what its name says it is: a haunted ambulance that you can order to your preferred location to be treated to the scariest experience money can buy for about 15 minutes.
The back of the ambulance is loaded with medical equipment, all of it duly splattered in fake blood, which also covers the sheets and pretty much everything else. Besides the visual scares, you also get audio and vibrations and water splashes. Audio recorded with 3D sound recording microphone KU100 is played over the stereo system, creating the impression that there’s someone else inside the vehicle.
“We will deliver the most terrifying experience in your own private space, a tiny horror space,” the company promises. Promo photos of the Screambulance show actors dressed as zombies and nightmarish doctors and nurses. Still, seeing how this is an experience meant to deliver the thrills with minimal contact with other people, they’re probably just for show.
Each haunted ambulance experience lasts 15 minutes, with the Screambulance holding up to six people at once. A group experience costs 9,000 yen (approximately $83 at the current exchange rate), and the new delivery services launch on July 1. You have plenty of time to book an experience by Halloween to get you in the mood.
