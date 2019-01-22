5 Woman Claims DUI Arrest Was Caused by Her Nibbling on Her Coat

4 Florida Man Chews up Seat of Police Cruiser During Wild Cocaine Arrest

3 Drunk Dude Steals Audi on a Dare, Nearly Hits Pedestrians, Crashes Into Van

2 Woman Breaks Into Home, Steals Car, Leaves Her Shoe Behind

1 Angry Woman Rams 6 Cars at Dealership After Dispute With Employees

More on this:

Man Takes Axe to Family Car Because Wife Had Ruined His Action Figures

Nothing can – or should – come between a man and his prized possessions, even if they’re silly little action figures he’s been collecting. 15 photos



According to a



Apparently, the suspect told the cops that he had been “drinking too much and then overreacting when believing his wife had damaged some of his prized property (action figures).” He thought retaliating by smashing everything in his path was



“The suspect had wielded a log-splitting axe and after his wife had left the residence, he subsequently used the axe to destroy the TV, TV stand, laptop computer, and several other items in the house,” Chief Koval writes. “The suspect then moved outside and smashed the family car, chopping off both side mirrors and eventually striking the windshield with such force that the axe became stuck. When officers arrived, they found the axe embedded in the windshield of the car. The damages eclipsed $5,000.”



When police arrived at the house, the man agreed to go with them without further incident. He was charged with felony damage to property and disorderly conduct, and was taken to jail for booking. When he gets out after he makes bond, he will have to answer the wife face to face for what he did and that’s probably a prospect he’s not relishing. One man from Madison, Wisconsin, trashed everything in his house and the family car solely on the suspicion that his wife may have damaged his action figures. He’s been charged with domestic-related charges and sent to jail. If he was looking to teach her a lesson of some sort, the plan backfired. Big time.According to a blog post from Chief Mike Koval, officers responded to a domestic disturbance call on Sunday night. The caller was the suspect himself: a 34-year-old white male who had taken a log-splitting axe to everything he and his wife owned. He had waited for the wife to leave home, and then proceeded to cause mayhem around the place.Apparently, the suspect told the cops that he had been “drinking too much and then overreacting when believing his wife had damaged some of his prized property (action figures).” He thought retaliating by smashing everything in his path was the appropriate response “The suspect had wielded a log-splitting axe and after his wife had left the residence, he subsequently used the axe to destroy the TV, TV stand, laptop computer, and several other items in the house,” Chief Koval writes. “The suspect then moved outside and smashed the family car, chopping off both side mirrors and eventually striking the windshield with such force that the axe became stuck. When officers arrived, they found the axe embedded in the windshield of the car. The damages eclipsed $5,000.”When police arrived at the house, the man agreed to go with them without further incident. He was charged with felony damage to property and disorderly conduct, and was taken to jail for booking. When he gets out after he makes bond, he will have to answer the wife face to face for what he did and that’s probably a prospect he’s not relishing.