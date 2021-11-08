Make Your Jaguar E-Pace Hybrid Look Exclusive With the New Baracuta Edition

A short while ago, we showed you how Jeep's new Graphic Studio gives you the opportunity to deck out your off-roader with custom graphics inside and out. The latest collaboration between Jaguar and outdoorsmen's clothing company Baracuta is very similar, except much, much more British.
In this partnership, the two companies will allow themselves to indulge in their "respective Brand DNA" to create interior and exterior designs for Jaguar vehicles that set them apart from other luxury cars and other Jaguars.
Both parties are equally important to the development of The "Next Classic Guide," which will see a group of respected influencers, bloggers, artists, and content creators travel to the UK's cultural heartland and European towns and cities. In search of the places, fashions, trends, and people that will Jaguar and Baracuta both have a vested interest in appealing towards.
The end result is the all original Jaguar Baracuta E-PACE and a matching Jaguar G9 Baracuta jacket. The car and the jacket began the rounds advertising themselves, starting in London this past October and ending at Milan Fashion Week in February 2022.
"Design is at the very heart of the Jaguar and Baracuta brands," said Anna Abell, Color and Materials Designer for the Jaguar Baracuta partnership. "Both have created design classics that have stood the test of time and remained relevant in the face of ever-changing tastes and cultural trends."
The Jaguar x Baracuta E-PACE P300e plug-in hybrid will undoubtedly only see a minimal production run. As such projects are often used to increase the outreach of brands taking part in industry sectors they've yet to cater towards, think the Eddie Bauer edition of the Ford Explorer or Neiman Marcus Audi TT. Both of those examples are considerably more desirable now than their normal counterparts. It can be expected the Baracuta E-Pace will do just the same for Jaguar.
