Jaguar Racing Signs New Title Sponsor for Formula E, Electric Future Is Coming

10 years have passed since the FIA came up with the idea of an all-electric Formula series called Formula E. Three years later, the first race took place in Beijing. Just last year, the series achieved FIA World Championship status. Now, we are just a few months away from the beginning of the 8th season, and that's not all.
A total of 25 drivers have raced in the Formula E series this past season. They've had to face each other in 15 races. Everyone was eager to get their hands on the first Formula E World Championship Title. In the end, Mercedes-EQ Team driver Nyck de Vries was successful in his quest, finishing the season with a total of 99 points. Edoardo Mortara from Rokit Venturi Racing finished 2nd overall. Jakes Dennis from Andretti Racing was third.
Jaguar Racing driver Mitch Evans was close to finishing in the Top-three this year, and his team-mate Sam Bird wasn't far either, as he claimed 6th overall. Mercedes-EQ won the team championship in what turned out to be a very good season for them, while Jaguar Racing came in a close second, with DS Techeetah in third. The calendar for the 8th season, 2021/2022 is already public, and the first race will be held in Saudi Arabia on the 28th and 29th of January.
Jaguar Racing has just announced a new title sponsor ahead of the next season: Tata Consultancy Services. With this new move comes the reveal of the team's livery, and you can't help but feel that the Jaguar I-Type 5 race car looks quite exciting! Sam Bird and Mitch Evans will still be on board for the next season as they will be shooting for more podiums, wins, and hopefully a World Title by the end of it all.
Jaguar Land Rover's newly launched motorsport division will be focusing on the company's electric future as part of the "Reimagine" strategy. The goal is for the racing team to become a "global showcase for electrification," ahead of the 2025 switch to an all-electric luxury identity. As with any partnership of this level, this will be a multi-year deal. Jaguar Racing has already announced its commitment to the Gen3 era of the series, about to be implemented starting with the 9th season.
