Software Update Helps BMW M550i xDrive Accelerate Faster Than Before

Earlier this year, Car & Driver squeezed out 4.1 seconds from zero to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) from the M550i xDrive. That’s a little slow for the M Performance-branded luxury sedan, which is why BMW rolled out an over-the-air software update for the M550i xDrive.
Car & Driver performed a zero-to-60 test once again, recording 3.5 seconds in the same conditions. The quarter-mile run concluded in 11.8 seconds at 119 miles per hour (192 kilometers per hour), which is pretty darn impressive for the more affordable sibling of the segment-leading F90 M5.
Introduced in October 2016 alongside lesser variants of the G30 5 Series, the M550i xDrive costs $76,800 excluding the destination charge as opposed to $54,200 for the base 530i and $103,500 for the M5. As the name implies, this model comes with all-wheel drive for better handling and better acceleration to boot. Looking at the bigger picture, the xDrive system is duly welcomed given the curb weight of 4,383 pounds (1,988 kilograms).
Listed on the U.S. configurator with a zero-to-60 time of 3.6 seconds and an electronically-limited top speed of 130 or 155 miles per hour (210 or 250 kilometers per hour), the M550i xDrive cranks out 523 horsepower at 5,500 revolutions per minute and 553 pound-feet (750 Nm) of torque from 1,800 through 4,600 revs. As it’s often the case with performance-oriented Bimmers, the ZF 8HP eight-speed box is the only transmission available.
In terms of extra-cost options, the 2022 model year is currently listed with three special colors (Tanzanite Blue II Metallic, Aventurin Red Metallic, and Alvite Gray Metallic at $1,950), two special wheel designs ($950 or $1,100), three special interior upholstery choices (Ivory White, Black, and Mocha Nappa leather at $1,000), and two special interior trim options (Individual Piano Black and Plum Brown Wood at $1,080).
The finishing touches are the Premium and Executive packages. The latter, which is priced at $1,900, improves the go-faster sedan with rear side-window shades, a power rear sunshade, head-up display, gesture control, and black ceramic for the iDrive bezel, gear shifter, and audio buttons.
