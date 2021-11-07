Jaguar-Land Rover Expects Semiconductor Woes To Subside by Mid 2022

You might think it's a bit pointless for any automaker to attempt to predict the future. But when you have a multi-billion dollar auto conglomerate endlessly waiting for news of some relief from the global chip shortage, any encouraging statistics are well welcome. That's the situation the Tata-owned Jaguar Land Rover finds themselves in.
First reported by the Economic Times, JLR released a series of press briefings throughout the first week of November 2021, detailing in-house research indicating that although we're still very much in the thick of the shortage, the end of the tunnel might soon have a concrete end date.
It's traditional for automakers to announce detailed reports of fiscal health statuses as well as the total number of vehicles sold while doing their best to predict the path ahead. Of course, JLR doesn't pay a team of psychics to come up with these reports, but knowledgeable consultants who take measure metrics imaginable to try and paint a picture to the best of their ability.
Big names like GM, Ford, VW, Skoda, Renault, and many others have all made cutbacks to staffing and production at the hand of the microchip menace. Sending staff home and leaving robots to run idle as the world scrambles to find any lasting solution.
"Looking ahead, the supply shortage of semiconductors remains dynamic and difficult to forecast. However, JLR expects to see a gradual recovery starting in the second half of Fiscal 2022," the Economic Times reports quotes in JLR's recent report regarding the three and six-month period ended September 2021.
With JLR very much focused on the all-electric future, the world seems to have promised for us. Models like the I-Pace EV and upcoming Range Rover plug-in Hybrid will likely ensure JLR doesn't feel left behind in a profound shift in automotive technology. If JLR's latest predictions come to pass, they'll be in a great position compared to its rivals.
