5 New Defender Fights Tesla-Powered Old Defender in Epic Tug-of-War, Big Brother Shows Up

2 Fancy Land Rover Defender Restomod Goes “OHMSS,” James Bond Would Be Proud

1 Best U.S. Bargain Imports For 2022: Classic Land Rover Defender

More on this:

$200K Land Rover Defender Is One Expensive Import, Might Be Worth It

In the world of custom off-roaders, the name Arkonik is a highly-regarded one. Founded just 15 years ago, the company rapidly grew from restoring a 1984 Defender 110 to a portfolio that now includes countless similar machines belonging to the British marque. 8 photos



Coming to the world as a pickup truck, the Defender is wrapped in metallic Mariana Black Pearl and rides on Mach 5 16-inch beadlock wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich All Terrain T/A KO2 tires. Behind the wheels, the shop fitted Bilstein suspension and Tarox 6-piston brakes.



The machine comes in left hand drive configuration and sports the original, yet reconditioned engine. It works with the help of new wiring, new power steering, and a completely overhauled fuel system.



For the comfort of the people riding inside the truck,



There are a few things the truck can still do while off-roading, as it can tow up to 3,500 kg (7,700 pounds), and comes equipped with a Warn winch to get it out of trouble if need be.



As said, this Defender is At the time of writing, the company’s website lists no less than five revived Defenders , all of them, on account of their age, perfectly suited to be imported into the good U.S. of A. The one we’re here to talk about today, named by the shop that remade it SW-ARK713, is a 1993 example that goes for no less than $224,995, delivery not included.Coming to the world as a pickup truck, the Defender is wrapped in metallic Mariana Black Pearl and rides on Mach 5 16-inch beadlock wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich All Terrain T/A KO2 tires. Behind the wheels, the shop fitted Bilstein suspension and Tarox 6-piston brakes.The machine comes in left hand drive configuration and sports the original, yet reconditioned engine. It works with the help of new wiring, new power steering, and a completely overhauled fuel system.For the comfort of the people riding inside the truck, Arkonik fitted things like air conditioning, ice white LED lighting, and for a touch of real modernity, a Pioneer Touch screen display with Apple Car Play and reversing camera display.There are a few things the truck can still do while off-roading, as it can tow up to 3,500 kg (7,700 pounds), and comes equipped with a Warn winch to get it out of trouble if need be.As said, this Defender is selling , and it’s the cheapest one can presently get from the British garage. On the opposite side of the spectrum is a 1994 Defender, which is going for no less than $260,000, again, shipping not included.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.