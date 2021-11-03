All-New 2022 Range Rover Could Get These Custom OLED Adaptive Taillights Courtesy of Glohh

Say what you will about its evolutionary design, but the consensus seems to be that Land Rover did a tremendous job with the all-new 2022 Range Rover in terms of styling. The British luxury SUV looks more expensive than ever and nowhere is it more different than its predecessor than at the back, with that boat tail-like aesthetic and “hidden until lit” taillights.
Land Rover designed those taillights with the goal of giving the new Range Rover more road presence, and the units do look quite interesting, to say the least. Of course, that’s not going to stop companies such as Glohh from trying to come up with alternatives that create an overall more personalized experience.
The aftermarket specialist is currently designing these new OLED GF-1 taillights, featuring a Mood Matrix System (MMS) that allows the user to choose between three different light signatures. These adjustable OLED segments can be controlled individually in order to produce various levels of brightness.
In turn, this can result in less back glare, with the units able to adjust the brightness automatically to provide better contrast dependent on how far away the trailing vehicle is. By the way, here’s a recent coverstory we published regarding how most modern-day LED taillights can be too bright at night for tired eyes.
“As a long-time admirer of Range Rover, I have a great amount of respect for the new design philosophy. Light has always been a medium of external communication and interaction; our mission is to bring this to life on a vehicle praised for its distinct identity,” said Dr. Faheem Rafiq, lead designer at Glohh.
“Identity needs to be presented through modern lighting systems, and in this case, there was an opportunity to enhance the existing minimalist design with a more alive and eye-catching expression, in true Glohh fashion.”
This new taillight concept for the 2022 Range Rover is still in its early stages of design and could evolve over time. We’ll know more about its production readiness in Q3 of 2023.
