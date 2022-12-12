Make No Mistake, This Sleeper Plymouth Is No Family Car

To the untrained eye the 1969 Plymouth that will be up for auction at the Sotheby's event in Phoenix, Arizona, on January 26, 2023 looks to be the perfect date night drive-in vehicle or an ideal family Sunday-Drive drop-top complete with innocent looking hubcaps.
However, there are some telltale signs if you look close enough that this 1969 Plymouth GTX is something quite special. Most notably is the HEMI emblem on both sides of the hood indicating that this rather tame looking classic is packed with a monsterous 426 cubic-inch HEMI engine.
A peak inside reveals another surprise in the form of its gearshifter as this car is known to be only one of five 1969 Plymouth GTX 4-speed drop-tops made in 1969. While the original engine has been swapped out, a date-correct powerplant is in its place worthy of the J code within the chassis number.
This particular gem underwent an extensive nut-and-bolt restoration process in 2006 and the pictures do the quality of the work complete justice in every imaginable way. From the black on black color combo and white ragtop to the fine red detail in the grill and spotless HEMI lurking under the hood.
The car is loaded with muscle car traits with a Dana 60 Sure Grip rear differential, heavy-duty cooling components, Hurst wood shifter knob, a 150-mph speedometer and a 8,000-rpm tachometer. A push-button radio, power brakes and steering, a power top, defroster, and heater complete this classic as a drag strip darling dressed as a daily driver.
There is no mention whether the mileage on the speedo of 43,842 miles (69,977 km) is accurate, but it would be of no surprise if it was. What is a complete surprise is the current owner is offering this sleeper at No Reserve, which means there is no minimum bid and it will go to the highest bidder.
