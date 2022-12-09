1935 Plymouth PJ Gets First Wash in 40 Years, Goes From Gross to Gorgeous Survivor

More on this:

1 Abandoned 1960s Dodge Farm Truck Gets First Wash in Decades, Roars Back to Life

2 Dusty 1930 Plymouth Coupe Gets First Wash in 25 Years, Becomes a Stunning Survivor

3 Forgotten, Rat-Infested 1971 Dodge Challenger Gets First Wash in 25 Years

4 Barn Find Gold: Mazda RX-7 With 8K Miles Gets First Wash in 23 Years

5 Abandoned, Rat-Infested 1968 Buick Skylark Gets First Wash in 30 Years