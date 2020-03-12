M1A-Inspired McLaren Elva Looks Like Open-Top Wonderland

Born on the racetrack, McLaren is more than a Formula 1 team and one of the world’s maddest supercar manufacturers. Back in the olden days, Bruce McLaren applied Colin Chapman’s mantra of lightness and simplicity to create the fastest car of the 1964 Canadian Sports Car Grand Prix – the M1A.
The Group 7 racecar combined a spaceframe chassis with a Traco-tuned Oldsmobile engine, an all-aluminum V8 with 4.5 liters of displacement and 310 horsepower on deck. The M1A suffered a bit of a problem, however, finishing third overall. But this result convinced Bruce to developed the M1B, paving the way for more lightweight racecars with world-class performance.
Fast-forward to the present day, and the closest thing to the M1A in terms of design is the limited-edition Elva. Named after British manufacturer Elva that used to build racing cars for Bruce McLaren back in the 1960s, the two-seat supercar is more powerful than the Senna at 815 PS (804 horsepower).
The fifth member of the Ultimate Series is limited to 399 units. One example of the breed bears Number 4 decals, orange pinstriping, and grey paint patches as a nod to its predecessor, modifications brought by the MSO.
Officially titled the McLaren Elva M1A Theme by MSO, this one-of-a-kind land missile also exhibits clear-coat carbon fiber and burgundy upholstery in addition to Alcantara and a black interior. The brake calipers are finished in the same grey you’ll find on the rocker panels, front bumper, and between the aerodynamic fins behind the headrests, creating a treat for the eyes.
Capable of 100 kph (62 mph) in under three seconds, the Elva debuts a McLaren first in the guise of the Active Air Management System. Shortened to AAMS, the gist of it is how the air is channeled out of the front clamshell over the cockpit to create “a relative bubble of calm. Our mission with the McLaren Elva was to create an open-cockpit, two-seat roadster that delivers the most elemental of driving experiences," said design director Rob Melville.
