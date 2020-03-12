Zenvo TSR-S Gets Fragmented Carbon Fiber Wheels That Take One Week to Make. Each

In the world of hypercars there is such a thing as a Zenvo. The name stands for a Danish supercar brand that has been around since 2004, and behind it hide cars so rare that if you blink there’s a good chance you'll miss them.
The reason for this is there are only five new Zenvos being rolled out each year. And rarity usually means the specs are great in these machines.
At the canceled and already forgotten Geneva Motor Show, Zenvo was scheduled to bring a new version of the TSR-S hypercar, the latest evolution of a model introduced back in 2018. In essence the road going version of the track-only TSR, the S in this configuration (that can be tailored to the specifications of a customer) is a sight to behold.
Using the same twin-turbocharged flat-plane 5.8-liter V8 as before, the car develops 1,177 bhp and is capable of reaching the 62 mph mark from a standstill in 2.8 seconds. That’s the same as before, but on this new version, the improvements are elsewhere.
The wheels on the new S, for instance, are described as being full fragmented carbon fiber pieces. What that means is that basically each fragment of the wheel is hand cut and layered so that the end result weighs about 15 kg less than an aluminum version (more details on this in the video below). Zenvo says it takes a team of two people a week’s work to put just one together.
A second innovation in this new interpretation of the TSR-S is the hybrid gearbox, a 7-speed sequential with helical-cut dog gears. It offers two driving modes, Road and Race, that can be selected via a switchgear on the steering wheel.
The price for each car Zenvo makes, including this one, is €1.45 million ($1.6 million), but that’s probably a small price to pay for a supercar so rare.
