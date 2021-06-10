Meet the AMG-Tuned Diesel Passenger Van You Probably Never Knew Existed

Lycra Wearing 'Indiana Jones' Spotted Riding His Bike in Northern England

Indiana Jones goes to England for a bike ride in North Shields. Some lucky locals got to see a different side of famous actor Harrison Ford, who was spotted near Newcastle, wearing Lycra and riding a Colnago bicycle. 7 photos



Turns out the multiple-awarded actor was equipped head to toe for his riding escapade. Here’s a quick summary of Ford’s cycling gear, as seen in the pictures: he was riding a Colnago bike and wore a Pedal Mafia jersey. He had Shimano shoes, a Met bike helmet, and a pair of Oakley Sutro glasses to complete the outfit. He even used a Wahoo bike computer to track his ride.



Colnago is an Italian bike manufacturer that makes carbon fiber



This isn’t the first time Ford was spotted on British territory. He was also photographed in the south of London, in front of a cycling gear store, which could explain his complete cycling equipment.



Apparently, there’s a reason why



Ford will star next to Mads Mikkelsen (Another Round), Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Shaunette Renée Wilson (The Resident), and Thomas Kretschmann (Avengers: Age of Ultron).



The movie is directed by James Mangold, while Steven Spielberg remains the executive producer.







View this post on Instagram A post shared by theshipscat (@theshipscatnorthshields) The Hollywood star made a quick stop at The Ship's Cat restaurant at the Fish Quay fishing port in North Shields, and the staff seized the moment and took a quick snap. The photo went viral on the restaurant's Instagram page.