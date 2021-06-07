Floyd Mayweather Spends $1 Million on Cars in 1 Week for Himself and Posse

Out of all the sportsmen and all the celebrities, few others are as eccentric and unapologetic as boxing champ Floyd Mayweather. Mayweather works hard for his money (his own words), and he makes sure he enjoys every penny of it without a care of what others might have to say about it.
That includes splurging on luxury vehicles, designer items and the latest fashion. Floyd “Money” Mayweather is, more than anything else, a man of style—his own.
As such, the latest report that he spent $1 million on cars in just one week should come as little surprise. When your golden standard is to constantly show your “haters” how great you’re doing, you have to keep up. TMZ Sports notes that Mayweather just added two brand-new cars to his ever-growing collection, and he’s also spent a fortune on new wheels for his posse.
For the man who once tweeted that Valentine’s Day should be Floyd Mayweather day and that he should be receiving gifts because he’s just so generous every other day of the year, this rings true. The media outlet says Mayweather dropped by Towbin Auto Group in Vegas last week, placing an order for nine cars: one Rolls-Royce Ghost for himself (in white, to go to his all-white collection), one 2021 Mercedes S560, one 2021 Maybach sedan, one 2021 Dodge Journey, two 2021 Dodge Chargers, and three 2021 Dodge Challengers. All the other cars but the Rolls were for his friends and family.
Chop, the owner of the shop and star of A&E’s King of Cars series, says that Mayweather called later to add another white Ghost to the order, also for himself. If you can’t have everything you like in pairs, what’s the sense in buying otherwise?
Remember, this is Mayweather treating himself to one nice car (or a couple) before his incredibly hyped, very lucrative exhibition fight against Logan Paul. He’s convinced he’ll win, and with it, the $100 million prize money, so you can bet he will be getting himself something really special afterward.
