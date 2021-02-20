Not All Floyd Mayweather’s Cars Are Black: White Bugatti For His 44th Birthday

They don’t call him Floyd “Money” Mayweather for nothing! The boxing champ turns 44 years old on February 24, but he’s gotten a head start on celebrations with the most flashy birthday bash in Florida. 9 photos



It all went down on Thursday night at The Venue club in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The event was a double one, as pal Jas “Limitless” Mathur celebrated his birthday on the same occasion. According to TMZ , it was Jas who picked up the $700,000 bill for the double party.Jas arrived at the location with Mayweather, in one of the boxer’s five Bugattis. You can catch a glimpse of the white luxury ride in the first video at the bottom of the page, and a blurry shot is also included in the gallery. Considering Mayweather has been posting a lot about his all-black luxury garage , including to humorously link it to Black History Month, it’s safe to say that he still has a passion for other car colors as well. Phew!Wherever he’s been keeping the white Bugatti, he dusted it off and got it ready for the big night. A black car would have made less of an impression – and this was a night when the usually flashy “Money” wanted to be even more so. The boxing champ’s outfit included gold studs on his loafers and enough ice on his neck to sink the Titanic. On his wrist was a matching diamond timepiece – though not the $18 million Billionaire Watch he treated himself to a while back.Because he was too busy entertaining, Mayweather hasn’t shared any detail of the bash, called Floyd’s Futuristic 44th Birthday Extravaganza, on social media. But once he does, we will find out more about the gifts he received and got himself, which will most surely include another addition to that famous, $10+-million car collection.The same media outlet notes that he partied with celebrities like Rick Ross and Larsa Pipen, while Jacquees performed. President Joe Biden’s brother Frank Biden was also in attendance.

