Limited-Edition 1987 Yamaha FZR 750RT Gets Auctioned Online at No Reserve

Limited-Edition 1987 Yamaha FZR 750RT Gets Auctioned Online at No Reserve



The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox, which spins the rear 18-inch wheel via a chain final drive. Ultimately, this whole shebang allows the beast to cover the quarter-mile in 11.2 seconds as it accelerates to a healthy top speed of 149 mph (240 kph). Dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) brake rotors and twin-piston calipers bring the front hoop to a stop, accompanied by a single 267 mm (10.5 inches) disc and a two-piston caliper on the opposite end.







That’s right; the bike in question is going under the hammer at no reserve on Bring A Trailer. At this time, the current bid on the mechanical gem is placed at $4,500, and you may submit yours until Sunday, June 13. However, this isn’t precisely your stock FZR, having received a selection of performance enhancements under current ownership.



Handling improvements are made possible by refurbished brake calipers, tweaked master cylinders and a new rear disc, as well as reconditioned front and rear suspension goodies. On the other hand, the engine received a set of K&N air filters, fresh fuel lines and a state-of-the-art Vance & Hines muffler for the exhaust, among other items. All things considered, this ‘87 MY Yamaha ’s limited-edition 1987 FZR 750RT is one hell of a bike. It comes equipped with a liquid-cooled 749cc inline-four behemoth that boasts twenty valves and a compression ratio of 11.2:1. At a whopping 10,500 rpm, this ruthless piece of Japanese machinery will summon up to 106 horses, while a peak torque output figure of 53 pound-feet (72 Nm) will be accomplished at around 8,250 revs per minute.The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox, which spins the rear 18-inch wheel via a chain final drive. Ultimately, this whole shebang allows the beast to cover the quarter-mile in 11.2 seconds as it accelerates to a healthy top speed of 149 mph (240 kph). Dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) brake rotors and twin-piston calipers bring the front hoop to a stop, accompanied by a single 267 mm (10.5 inches) disc and a two-piston caliper on the opposite end. FZR ’s powertrain items are enveloped in an aluminum twin spar frame that sits on 41 mm (1.6 inches) Kayaba forks up front and a premium monoshock at the rear. Without going into any other details, we can probably all agree on one thing; Yamaha’s warrior is no damn toy! Since we’re pretty sure that you love this creature as much as we do, we’ll be taking the liberty of introducing you to an immaculate variant you could actually own.That’s right; the bike in question is going under the hammer at no reserve on Bring A Trailer. At this time, the current bid on the mechanical gem is placed at $4,500, and you may submit yours until Sunday, June 13. However, this isn’t precisely your stock FZR, having received a selection of performance enhancements under current ownership.Handling improvements are made possible by refurbished brake calipers, tweaked master cylinders and a new rear disc, as well as reconditioned front and rear suspension goodies. On the other hand, the engine received a set of K&N air filters, fresh fuel lines and a state-of-the-art Vance & Hines muffler for the exhaust, among other items. All things considered, this ‘87 MY FZR 750RT is definitely worth your attention.

