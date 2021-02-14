2021 Domane SL 6 From Trek Is Out for Gravel Bike Gold With a Full Carbon Frame

Folks, what we see in the cover photo is known as the Domane SL 6, the 2021 model from none other than Trek. Why bring this creature to your attention? Well, just look at it. How often do you see such a beautiful geometry? Best part is that it’s not all just show, it’s a road beast.
But before we get into the inner workings of this bike, let’s have a look at the manufacturer. Trek has been around since 1976 while bicycles began taking off around the world. Through dedication and a drive to be the absolute best through any means possible, Trek is now known as a leading powerhouse of bicycles and bicycle components. They even use rocket science in developing the monsters that you hear about.
As for the Domane, this new bike showcases some of the very freshest tech and design I've seen on a road or gravel bike. I’m going to be doing things a bit differently for this bike and just get right into the thick of it by announcing the weight this bike comes in with, 20.51 lbs (9.30 kg). That's it. Frame, wheels, fork, drivetrain, brakes, and the rest.
Aside from the carbon used, the frame hides several other secrets as well. Because most road and gravel bikes such as these usually don’t include suspension systems, Trek decided to change all that, and so, installed not one, but two IsoSpeed decouplers within the frame’s construction. This adds just enough frame travel to smoothen out bumps and vibrations normally encountered on such rides.
Another perk the frame hides is that of an internal storage space for tools, and a possible snack in case it’s needed. I won’t mention the internal cable routing that happens throughout the entire bike, not only through the frame, but the fork and chain stay as well. Speaking of fork, this component is shaped using carbon too.
Secondary components such as the wheels, saddle, seat post, handlebar and stem are all from Bontrager. It makes sense to use this brand since it’s now under Trek Bicycle Corporation rule. So, yeah, we can consider that the Domane is composed with in-house parts, except one major system.
Shimano of course. The drivetrain for this road dominator is all tuned to the sound of an 11-speed Ultegra R8000 setup. Front derailleur, rear derailleur, shifters, cassette, chain, and even crank, all Ultegra. Nearly forgot about the brakes to stop all this action. These too are Shimano Ultegra with hydraulic disc and 160 mm (6.3 in) center lock rotors.
Sure, the Ultegra may not be the best Shimano has, but being just a step below the Dura-Ace setup is still good enough, for me anyway. You’ll feel the difference if an avid rider, but anyone else probably won’t notice.
All in all, with a price tag of just $4,099.99, the Domane SL 6 feels like it floats in with a good price to quality ratio that’s sure to be felt even against next year’s models.
