Luxurious Camper Van Is Riddled With Hidden Features and Refined Design Touches

With van life growing in popularity, camper van customization has reached new levels. We're seeing more and more intricate designs that are not only stunning but also enable a comfortable life on the road. One example is this one-of-a-kind camper conversion made by Court and Nate.
The couple has spent many years traveling in camper vans – this latest build is, needless to say, the best one so far. It's based on a 2022 Ram Promaster 3500 159Wb Extended and designed as a full-time tiny home on wheels.
Straight ahead as you enter, you'll notice the enclosed bathroom area, consisting of a Nature's Head composting toilet and a shower. What sets it apart is the mint green ceramic tiles on the back wall blended with white tiles that imitate marble.
Above, there's a Maxxair Dome fan that sucks all the moisture out, which is especially useful when you want to take a long hot shower. A nice decorative touch is an arched mirror with a tiny shelf in the middle.
The van's minimalistic design continues in the kitchen, with red oak veneer overhead cabinets, white solid surface countertops, and tiled mint drawers. You'll also find a deep sink that supplies filtered and regular water and a portable induction stovetop. A hydronic heating system heats the floors and provides hot water, as well as heated air through vents.
An enormous countertop spans from the entrance to the seating area – if somehow that's not enough, there's an extra slide-out table you can use. Underneath it, Court and Nate installed a 30-gallon (115-liter) fridge with a tiny freezer and a toaster oven, as well as some other small storage spaces. What really surprised me was a hidden pop-up "skincare shelf," which can be electronically popped up at the touch of a button.
By the entrance, you'll discover a small seat that can be moved and popped open to store things inside and a long step leading into the driver's cabin with hidden storage underneath. Moreover, the driver and passenger seats can be swiveled.
This camper's next and final area is the bedroom/living room. It features a half-fixed bed next to two low benches - an extension can be pulled over them, transforming the space into a queen-size bed.
One of the benches houses a 40-gallon (151-liter) freshwater tank, which in turn has a 20-gallon (76-liter) greywater tank underneath. Open the other bench, and you'll discover four 100 Ah batteries and some extra storage space. When the bed is retracted, a slide-out table can be extended, in reach from both of the benches.
Court and Nate travel together with their dog, and designing a comfortable space for him was crucial for the couple. And so, they came up with a cozy and ventilated dog crate complete with an arched entryway.
There are three overhead cabinets in the bedroom, one of which houses the van's control center. You'll find 12 V and 120 V breaker panels, controls for the electrical system and heater, 12 V and USB outlets, and a router for Wi-Fi. Another notable detail is a sizeable skylight with a bug screen and a shade.
Being an open layout with no separation from the driver's cabin means that, during the day, the interior space is well-lit. For more privacy, the couple fitted two large curtains, one at the front and one at the rear.
The electrical system is all made up of Victron components, such as a 3,000 W inverter, a solar charge controller, a distributor, and more. It's enough for comfortable off-grid living, as there's also a 400 W solar panel mounted on the roof. Up there, you'll also find a small wooden deck, which allows the duo to climb on top of the van and maybe sip some coffee and enjoy the view.
How much would it cost you to build a similar van? You'll have to empty out around $40,000 (€37,826) for the base vehicle and about $20,000 (€18,913) for the add-ons, so at least $60,000 (€56,739). This is just my estimation.
In many camper van conversions, you'll find the garage at the rear of the vehicle, usually under the bed. In this rig, due to the layout and the dog crate, there wasn't much space left. What you'll be able to find is an outdoor shower, a tiny cubby, and a shelf where the couple stores yoga mats.
All in all, this is a fantastic camper blending both style and functionality. I'm especially fond of the colors the couple used and the fact this tiny home on wheels is just as comfortable for the dog as it is for them.
Of course, this build isn't perfect - one drawback is that you don't have an enormous amount of storage inside. If you're more of a minimalist, this camper would definitely be a better fit.