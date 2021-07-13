Lucas Dobre Tries to Impress Girlfriend with Model S Plaid Acceleration, Fails

After owning and driving countless supercars and very serious sports cars - like the 911 GT2 parked in front of their house right now - the Dobre Brothers are still genuinely excited about the Tesla Model S Plaid. Well, we guess that's what the world's quickest production car will do to you.
The four brothers (actually only three since Darius was missing for this occasion) have just picked up what could very well turn out to be the first of just as many Tesla Model S Plaids. That's because it didn't take the electric sedan too long to make a very strong impression on them - strong enough for Lucas to immediately consider selling the Ferrari 488 Pista.
You probably know the Tesla Model S Plaid specs by now, but we'll quickly glance over them anyway. You're looking at a family sedan - albeit a sleek-looking one - with over one thousand horsepower from the three electric motors, a claimed 0-60 mph time of under two seconds (though that only happens under certain circumstances and after you subtract the one-foot rollout) and a quarter mile time in the low nines. Good luck beating that with any other stock car you can buy right now.
You can tell the boys can hardly contain their 100% genuine excitement, especially after watching them do a pretty poor job of simulating it in previous videos. They are decidedly giddy, and their attitude is only going to be highlighted by Lucas' girlfriend, Ivanita Lomeli.
When his turn to take the "half-wheel", as they refer to the yoke, came, Lucas decided to invite Ivanita as well, hoping he could capture her reaction. However, after the first acceleration, the only giggles you could hear came from the two guys in the car. The girl seemed less than impressed. "You didn't even react to it," the guy holding the camera complained. "That's 'cause wasn't expecting it," she replies as if reactions are something planned, not spontaneous.
They do it again and this time she lets off a timid laughter. She was definitely not impressed, and she even explained why: "It's so silent." Yup, but also the quickest car in the world. Good luck, Lucas, you have your work cut out for you impressing your girlfriend - at least as far as cars are concerned.
