LS-Swapped 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air Convertible Is One Neat Cruiser

Facelifted with a full-width grille for the 1956 model year, the Bel Air could be optioned with the 225-horsepower engine from the Corvette. This particular example of the breed also features a Corvette engine, but it’s the 6.0-liter LS2 introduced by the 2005 model year Corvette. 36 photos



A fresh arrival in the RK Motors Charlotte garage, this beautiful Tri-Five restomod twists a posi-traction differential with 3.42 gears with the help of a 4L65E four-speed automatic. The canvas-topped cruiser handles better than before as well because of the Art Morrison GT Sport chassis that provides a combination of agility, daily-driving ride comfort, and high-speed stability.



Tubular control arms, thick sway bars, and coil-over shocks are featured, along with four-wheel disc brakes, MagnaFlow mufflers, polished tips, and 245/45 ZR18 tires wrapped around chrome-finished US Mags Standards. Typical of a classy-looking build with modern amenities, the Bel Air in the photo gallery is outfitted with power steering.



Refinished in Candy Blue and Metallic Silver two-stage paint, the razor-sharp restomod flaunts LED taillights, a Haartz cloth top, sculpted rocker guards, stainless trim for the headlights, and bowtie-stamped parking lamps.



The stylish theme continues on the inside where four bolstered seats border a full-length console. The premium carpet, Lokar shifter, Vintage Air climate control, Dakota Digital readouts, power windows, custom side panels, billet steering wheel, and Antique Automobile radio that resembles the original Wonder Bar radio are only a few highlights. And yes, the Chevy Bel Air’s roomy trunk is trimmed in two-tone leather to match the car’s exterior.



This level of customization doesn't come cheap, though. Instead of 400 horsepower and 4,000 pound-feet (542 Nm) of torque from 4,400 revs, this lump is a little more potent because of the generous filter cone that funnels air into a Candy Blue-painted throttle body. The polished intake is augmented by 243 heads, a billet oil cap, and blue ignition coils. RK Motors Charlotte asks $139,900 for this build, which is the kind of money that you could otherwise spend on a brand-new Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet.

