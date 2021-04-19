4 1969 Chevrolet C10 Barn Find Shows Just the Right Amount of Patina

1956 Chevrolet Bel Air With LS376/480 Crate Engine Will Get Your Pulse Racing

The “Hot One” as Chevrolet marketed it, the second-generation Bel Air is a sought-after collectible regardless of condition. Rebuilt from the ground up with high-quality parts, this particular example is all the more desirable because it’s a one-off car that flexes 495 free-breathing horsepower from an LS376/480 motor with Holley fuel injection. 26 photos



Instead of a grandpa cruiser that corners like a boat, this beautiful Tri-Five build feels like it’s on rails thanks to fully-adjustable independent front suspension and four-link rear suspension. A fully-boxed chassis pretty much sums up the new hardware, which brings us to the superb cabin.



Open the driver’s door, and you’re welcomed inside by Leon Brown’s Custom Auto Upholstery bucket seats wrapped in butter-smooth leather. The body-matched dashboard contrasts nicely with the bucket seats and carbon-fiber accents, and obviously enough for a restomod, creature comforts include a Pioneer touchscreen infotainment system and a backup camera.



Spotless from the roofline to the lug nuts, the Bel Air in the following video doesn’t come cheap. The selling dealership wants $124,900 or $1,122 per month for it, which is more greenback than a brand-new Corvette Convertible with all the bells and whistles currently listed on Chevy’s configurator.



At the moment of writing, the hot-cammed V8 engine with 6.2 liters of displacement is advertised at $8,175 by Chevrolet Performance. The steel hood also hides a remote filter cone, rectangular-port heads, Taylor spark plugs, a nodular crank, hypereutectic pistons, and a Holley oil pan. Set up for a compression ratio of 10.7 to one, the LS3 further boasts a modern aluminum radiator, a muted A/C compressor, and neat valve covers.Offered by RK Motors Charlotte with 160.9 miles (259 kilometers) on the odometer, this black-over-tan coupe employs a Hydra-Matic 4L70E automatic transmission, a Lokar shifter, a 9.0-inch rear end, 31-spline axles, and a Detroit Truetrac helical-gear performance differential. The go-faster theme continues with the Nitto NT555 Extreme ZR tires wrapped around 17-inch chromed wheels, a quartet of drilled-and-slotted brake rotors, the custom stainless-steel exhaust system, and QA-1 Aluma Matic coilovers.

