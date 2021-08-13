Love It or Hate It Harley-Davidson Ilektra Flashes Blue Flakes and Gold Plating

A few days ago, American bike maker Harley-Davidson pulled the wraps off the newest interpretation of the Street Glide Special, one wearing something called Arctic Blast. Made by hand, the paintset is a head-turner, but it doesn’t even come close to the thing we have here.
What you’re looking at is not a Street Glide, but an FXDR that looks like no other out there. And this time, we’re not here to talk about the custom bits on the thing, as we usually do, but on the paint scheme that makes it stand out more than anything else.
The bike is called Ilektra for one reason or another and comes from the land of modified Harley-Davidsons. No, not the U.S., but Germany, a country that perhaps more than any other has a soft spot for such two-wheelers, and a seemingly unending supply of people and businesses dedicated to coming up with unique projects.
Ilektra is the work of a shop called SK-Brush, an outfit dedicated to creating a “unique airbrush design for your bike.” And as you’ll see over the coming months, they have quite the portfolio.
We'll start by bringing you the Ilektra because it is the shop’s latest project, and a complete one at that, not limited to say the fuel tank or fenders. No, these guys took care of the whole package, and created something people will either love or hate, with no middle ground for anything else.
Extremely in-your-face, the bike blends shiny flakes of blue on most of the body and the fuel tank with gold plated elements, namely the wheels and fork. The engine is spared such extravagance, but the fuel tank gets an extra dose of attention in the form of a honeycomb pattern (as does the seat). Pinstripes are present here and there, and so is the Ilektra name slapped on the sides.
SK-Brush does not say how much the thing cost to put together, but knowing how airbrush operations go, we don’t expect it to come cheap. Also, the fact the shop used 24K gold to plate some of the elements is another indication that someone paid quite a lot of money to have this made.
The bike is called Ilektra for one reason or another and comes from the land of modified Harley-Davidsons. No, not the U.S., but Germany, a country that perhaps more than any other has a soft spot for such two-wheelers, and a seemingly unending supply of people and businesses dedicated to coming up with unique projects.
Ilektra is the work of a shop called SK-Brush, an outfit dedicated to creating a “unique airbrush design for your bike.” And as you’ll see over the coming months, they have quite the portfolio.
We'll start by bringing you the Ilektra because it is the shop’s latest project, and a complete one at that, not limited to say the fuel tank or fenders. No, these guys took care of the whole package, and created something people will either love or hate, with no middle ground for anything else.
Extremely in-your-face, the bike blends shiny flakes of blue on most of the body and the fuel tank with gold plated elements, namely the wheels and fork. The engine is spared such extravagance, but the fuel tank gets an extra dose of attention in the form of a honeycomb pattern (as does the seat). Pinstripes are present here and there, and so is the Ilektra name slapped on the sides.
SK-Brush does not say how much the thing cost to put together, but knowing how airbrush operations go, we don’t expect it to come cheap. Also, the fact the shop used 24K gold to plate some of the elements is another indication that someone paid quite a lot of money to have this made.