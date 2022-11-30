Lotus 'Factory Collection' Kicks Off With Emira Delivery at Hethel

Lotus buyers living in the United Kingdom can specify the ‘Factory Collection’ option during the check-out process, which includes a tour of the site when taking delivery of their new ride.
The program has just officially commenced with the first customer who traveled to Hethel, the brand’s home since 1966, from his home in Edinburgh to pick up their Emira, a First Edition finished in Hethel Yellow.
“Factory Collection seemed like by far the best option to choose, but I never for a second thought I would be the first to do it,” said the customer, Shaan Kodituwakku. “When I arrived at Hethel, I was greeted by a super-friendly security guard who knew my name, knew I was picking up an Emira, and congratulated me. That was such a great feeling and worth the 4am start to fly down from Edinburgh.”
The model chosen by Shaan is the V6, which means that his Emira has a 3.5-liter engine mounted behind the seats, which produces 400 hp (406 ps / 298 kW) and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) of torque. It is mated to a manual or an automatic transmission, channeling the thrust to the rear wheels, enabling a top speed of 180 mph (290 kph), and a 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) in a little over 4 seconds.
Besides the V6 option, sourced from Toyota, the Lotus Emira can also be ordered with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which came directly from Mercedes-AMG. It is a little low on power compared to the one featured in the A 45, CLA 45, and GLA 45, but it is punchier than the unit equipping the ‘35’ versions. The lump is rated at 360 hp (365 ps / 269 kW) and 317 lb-ft (430 Nm), and with it, you are looking at 4.2 seconds from 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) and a 176 mph (283 kph) top speed.
